Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Crain picks right time to step aside

When I heard the news Monday that Matt Crain resigned as Carterville’s girls basketball coach, multiple thoughts ran through my mind.
First, that it was the right time for him to get out. The Lions will return one of the area’s top players next year in Alecia Doyle, but there’s no way they can go 31-3 again, not after losing three seniors like Jeniah Thompson, Abbey Crain and Megan Barton. Pat Summitt couldn’t come back from the grave and make Carterville win 31 games next year.
Secondly, how clear Crain made it that he was burned out. It wasn’t that he was dissatisfied with the fans, his players or the school’s administration. He wasn’t fighting battles with anyone but himself to make the team the best he could.
And over seven years and 221 games, when you coach with the intensity and passion that Crain brings to the bench, it’s bound to take a toll. It’s hard to charge up the hill every game, every year, the way he does.
“It’s just a good time for me,” he said Monday. “It will give us a chance to do things we haven’t done before as a family.”
That being said, don’t expect Crain to simply fade out of sight, out of mind. The guy loves basketball, and it’s hard to imagine him being completely happy unless there’s a gym for him to frequent. It might not happen next year, or even the year after that, but I won’t be surprised if Crain runs a team again one day.
Just look at his record at Carterville. He went 181-40, winning nearly 82 percent of his games. Talented players helped, to be sure, but there’s no way you win 82 percent of the time just by inflating the balls and hoping they know how to break down a 2-3 matchup zone.
Don’t believe me? Look at the last game the Lions played at the Class 2A Tournament on Feb. 29. They went 26 1/2 minutes before committing a turnover. Who does that in a state tournament?
You could play against air for 26 ½ minutes and dribble the ball off your foot, make a lazy pass out of bounds or forget to dribble before you drove. That’s being fundamentally sound, and that’s good coaching.
One thing we know about most coaches: They love to coach. Crain said that he needs to recharge his batteries. When those batteries get back to 100 percent, he’s probably going to get back on the sideline, and likely get back to winning games.
CREEL RETIRES
Another departure from the coaching ranks occurred Monday night when Mount Vernon’s Doug Creel submitted his resignation as boys basketball coach and athletic director.
Creel went 23-6 in his last season with the Rams, earning the top seed in the Class 3A Marion Regional before Herrin upset them in the semifinals on two free throws in the last seconds of overtime by Luke LeQuatte.
It capped Creel’s second stint at the helm, which saw him go 107-68 in six seasons. He also ran the program from 1995-2008, logging a 241-130 mark. That included a 28-1 record in 1998-99, when the Rams won regional and sectional titles.
Creel is staying on at the school until late August in order to help the transition period for his successor. He captured eight regional titles and four sectional crowns in his 19 seasons as the Mount Vernon bench boss.
