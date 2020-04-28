Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Crain picks right time to step aside

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When I heard the news Monday that Matt Crain resigned as Carterville’s girls basketball coach, multiple thoughts ran through my mind.

First, that it was the right time for him to get out. The Lions will return one of the area’s top players next year in Alecia Doyle, but there’s no way they can go 31-3 again, not after losing three seniors like Jeniah Thompson, Abbey Crain and Megan Barton. Pat Summitt couldn’t come back from the grave and make Carterville win 31 games next year.

Secondly, how clear Crain made it that he was burned out. It wasn’t that he was dissatisfied with the fans, his players or the school’s administration. He wasn’t fighting battles with anyone but himself to make the team the best he could.

And over seven years and 221 games, when you coach with the intensity and passion that Crain brings to the bench, it’s bound to take a toll. It’s hard to charge up the hill every game, every year, the way he does.

“It’s just a good time for me,” he said Monday. “It will give us a chance to do things we haven’t done before as a family.”