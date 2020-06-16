Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Does Mississippi need to make move?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Your move, SIRR Mississippi.

Or is it?

General perception suggests the smaller of the two divisions in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference has to think about expanding by this time next year. Sparta is leaving next June in order to join the Cahokia Conference, which is likely to expand to 18 schools by Thursday night, when Chester’s school board is expected to approve high school administrators’ request to leave the Black Diamond for the Cahokia.

The departure of Sparta will leave the Mississippi with five schools. IHSA rules require that six schools reside in a conference in order for it to be eligible to automatically place its regular season champion into the football postseason.

But Anna-Jonesboro principal/football coach Brett Detering said Tuesday morning that any move towards SIRR expansion will be about finding the right fit, as opposed to finding any kind of fit.

“Some schools who might be good fits geographically might be on the smaller side,” he said. “And you have other schools who would be long rides for everyone, even though they might have good athletic programs.

“There’s not a lot of options out there, but if anyone wants to talk, we’ll certainly consider it.”