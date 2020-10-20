Sports Column | Bucky Dent: IHSA seeks control it may not receive

Ever been on the phone with a debit card company when you’re trying to resolve a matter that involves getting $150 put back on your account?

In most cases, it feels like you’re like a dog chasing his/her tail around, suspecting the endgame. You don’t get any satisfaction, you end up having to wait longer than you want to get your money back and it’s about 30-45 minutes of your life you never get back.

Which is about how a lot of prep coaches and their players feel about the game of one-on-one taking place presently between the IHSA and the Governor’s Office/IDPH. It’s lasting as long as an MLB playoff game, the goalposts move like it’s a windy day at Soldier Field and the outcome feels pretty inevitable.

At stake here is control of winter sports. The IHSA has turned in its plan for basketball, wrestling and bowling to IDPH, expecting a response by Monday so that it can announce what it’s going to do by October 28.

We know the IHSA wants winter sports to start on time. It’s the only play it can make for its constituents (a.k.a. schools, students, coaches). Publicly ceding decision-making control over the summer didn’t help its cause when it came time to advocate for football to start on schedule.