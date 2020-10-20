Sports Column | Bucky Dent: IHSA seeks control it may not receive

Ever been on the phone with a debit card company when you’re trying to resolve a matter that involves getting $150 put back on your account?
In most cases, it feels like you’re like a dog chasing his/her tail around, suspecting the endgame. You don’t get any satisfaction, you end up having to wait longer than you want to get your money back and it’s about 30-45 minutes of your life you never get back.
Which is about how a lot of prep coaches and their players feel about the game of one-on-one taking place presently between the IHSA and the Governor’s Office/IDPH. It’s lasting as long as an MLB playoff game, the goalposts move like it’s a windy day at Soldier Field and the outcome feels pretty inevitable.
At stake here is control of winter sports. The IHSA has turned in its plan for basketball, wrestling and bowling to IDPH, expecting a response by Monday so that it can announce what it’s going to do by October 28.
We know the IHSA wants winter sports to start on time. It’s the only play it can make for its constituents (a.k.a. schools, students, coaches). Publicly ceding decision-making control over the summer didn’t help its cause when it came time to advocate for football to start on schedule.
While some will argue — with a bit of justification — that the IHSA wasn’t going to be able to ram its plan through whether it had the authority to or not, figuratively throwing your hands in the air and walking away in a moment of crisis isn’t a great look.
All that does is give skeptics/critics ammunition for the next crisis. As you know, being a decision-maker the last seven-plus months is a true no-win situation, but publicly telling everyone you aren’t in charge of your organization creates more questions than it answers.
Now that it’s demanding control of the car keys again, does the IHSA get the parents — a.k.a. Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health — to hand them over? The quick answer appears to be no.
That Pritzker appeared in Murphysboro on Monday to announce restrictions on restaurants/bars with COVID-19 rates rising above 8 percent doesn’t bode well for winter sports starting on time. Considering that he’s dug in his heels for months on preferring science and data over hopes and feelings, it would be hard to imagine him pivoting 180 degrees in a week’s time.
At the same time, it’s hard not to feel at least a shred of sympathy for senior athletes who are no closer to getting on a field now than they were months ago. There are some coaches and administrators who are accusing the Governor’s Office and IDPH of using athletes as political pawns.
Some have even let their feelings be known on Twitter, like Fairfield volleyball coach Chet Snyder.
“For all of mankind, humans have found a way to make things work,” he said Tuesday morning. “ADs and coaches are some of the most flexible people. We can make this work! And be safe! Kids need a chance.”
Saying that kids are being used as political pawns seems harsh in light of a pandemic, but there’s also a saying that perception is reality. The perception that state government isn’t willing to let high school athletes play out their season, as is occurring in other states, is serving as a reality for those currently aggrieved.
It is a perception that could gain steam in eight days, depending on how decision-makers swerve or stay true to their instincts.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.
