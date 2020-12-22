Sports Column | Bucky Dent: IHSA unlikely to get meeting before January

Remember last week, when the IHSA was hopeful that it could score a meeting with the Governor’s Office and the Department of Public Health before the calendar flipped into 2020?

Well, based on an interview that aired on a Springfield radio station Tuesday morning, the folks in Normal might not want to bank on that meeting occurring before January.

IDPH director Ngozi Ezike told 92.3 FM/1450 AM that not only has a meeting not occurred, but that there aren’t immediate plans for a meeting. Ezike said that a meeting won’t happen until the state can present the IHSA with better-defined plans for a timeline to resume sports.

“As the mother of a high school athlete, I know that’s a really important issue,” she said. “I don’t want to sit down with them today, for instance, because I think it will be more productive when we can give them more concrete plans.

“It’s discouraging and saddening sometimes for the families and students when you try to set a date and you have to change it again. We hope that things will progress well over the coming weeks and months so we can give them a timeline that can stick.”