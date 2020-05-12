Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Lueke missing softball, looking ahead to college

In fact, Lueke excels at most aspects of life. A 1,000-point scorer in basketball, Lueke also starred in volleyball while ranking in the top 10 academically of her class. This is a well-rounded individual who figures to succeed long after she takes off her cleats for the final time.

But it’s softball that captured her imagination at an early age, which is why being idle for the last two months of her high school career has been so hard.

“It’s very different, that’s for sure,” Lueke said. “I’ve always been busy my entire life. I’m definitely bored. I’ve never spent so much time at home in my entire life, but it’s been great having lots of time with family. I’m really missing softball, though.”

Lueke misses softball so much that she confesses to enjoying the two times she got to play catch with teammates during her extended break from the game. The Foxes could have gone places this spring with a potent offense, solid defense and just decent pitching. It hurts Lueke to think of where this team could have finished, and by that, we mean East Peoria.

So now she focuses on where SIU Edwardsville could go. Lueke was one of seven recruits in a national class that ranges from California to the Virginia suburbs of D.C. and the metro-east.