Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Lueke missing softball, looking ahead to college

Forget playing one more game. Grace Lueke finds herself longing for one more practice with her Hamilton County teammates.
“I’ve always thought softball was much more than just a game,” she said Monday night. “I’ve gotten relationships, good life lessons out of softball. It’s way more than just a game. I’ve met some really great people because of softball.”
Little wonder Lueke is missing the game so much. Little wonder that game has helped land her the chance to gain a college education. She signed in November with the rising program at SIU Edwardsville, which was 13-5 under first-year coach Jessica Jones before COVID-19 ended its season in mid-March.
Lueke’s senior season never got underway. Coronavirus’ timing couldn’t have been worse for her. The first game was scheduled days after the pandemic brought sports to a screeching halt.
Like everything else against COVID-19, softball never stood a chance.
“When we went home that first day, I just had that feeling that we wouldn’t get to go back,” Lueke said. “I went home and broke down. Once that two-week extension was over, things hit me for real. From then on, I’ve wanted things to go back to normal. I’m really just ready to go on with life.”
Make no mistake about it, Lueke knows there’s more to existence than belting long homers, making fine plays in the field and guiding a pitcher through a good game. A recent picture on social media showed her in her Hamilton County uniform, holding a sign that reads, “Never let success get to your head, never let failure get to your heart.”
In fact, Lueke excels at most aspects of life. A 1,000-point scorer in basketball, Lueke also starred in volleyball while ranking in the top 10 academically of her class. This is a well-rounded individual who figures to succeed long after she takes off her cleats for the final time.
But it’s softball that captured her imagination at an early age, which is why being idle for the last two months of her high school career has been so hard.
“It’s very different, that’s for sure,” Lueke said. “I’ve always been busy my entire life. I’m definitely bored. I’ve never spent so much time at home in my entire life, but it’s been great having lots of time with family. I’m really missing softball, though.”
Lueke misses softball so much that she confesses to enjoying the two times she got to play catch with teammates during her extended break from the game. The Foxes could have gone places this spring with a potent offense, solid defense and just decent pitching. It hurts Lueke to think of where this team could have finished, and by that, we mean East Peoria.
So now she focuses on where SIU Edwardsville could go. Lueke was one of seven recruits in a national class that ranges from California to the Virginia suburbs of D.C. and the metro-east.
At SIU Edwardsville, Lueke will join forces with another former Southern Illinois star. Goreville’s Lexi King started her college career with the Cougars by batting .302 with a homer and eight RBI while going 2-2 in the circle with a 3.79 earned run average.
Lueke is excited to team up with the two-time Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year. She’s equally eager to get back on the field and play again.
“We’ve played on travel teams before and we both care about winning,” she said of King. “I can’t wait to build new friendships, see new places and adjust to the speed of the game at the college level.”
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.
