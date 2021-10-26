Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Sure beats where we were last year

Life really is all about perspective. So if your favorite team loses in the playoffs this weekend, just remember it could be a whole lot worse.

We could be where we were at this time last year, when COVID-19 went undefeated during the football season and no one got to play any games. All we had at this time was cross country meets, followed by about three months of nothing.

It’s really amazing, when one thinks about it, how we returned to “normal” just like that. We went from having no football last fall to having a six-game season just for the sake of having a season in the spring to getting ready for the playoffs now.

Some would argue that there is no such thing as normal again, not after what happened in March of 2020. And they just might be right. We’re still donning masks to go cover volleyball games.

You never quite know when the molecular gorilla will pop up and cancel a game. It didn’t happen as frequently this fall as it did in the spring, but it still occurred just enough to remind us why we have to be on guard.

And upon further review, it was a coronavirus cancellation that helped impact the playoff fortunes of Carbondale and Cahokia. You might recall the Terriers picked up a forfeit win in Week 5 due to a COVID-19 situation on the Comanches’ roster.

That result got Carbondale to five wins, making it playoff-eligible and enabling it to earn a crack at undefeated Kankakee in Saturday’s first round in Class 5A. It also forced Cahokia to win its last four games to make the 4A field, which it did, and likely forced the Comanches to open the postseason at powerful Rochester instead of drawing a team it would have a good chance to beat.

This isn’t to say that Cahokia can’t win at Rochester, because it has the talent to do so. It’s just that Rochester is where your postseason dreams usually go to die. When they say tradition never dies, they’re looking at Rochester.

If you really need further proof, just look at two of the big reasons SIU’s football team has a chance to win it all this fall – quarterback Nic Baker and wide receiver Avante Cox. Both played for Rochester. Talent shines under any spotlight.

A lot of us are eager to see just what Johnston City’s Austin Brown will do in his first and only postseason before he heads off to Wisconsin. There’s a reason FBS powers were interested in Brown. He can do things most others can only dream about doing.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Carbondale, Murphysboro put on a show There’s no truth to the rumor that the fourth quarter and all three overtimes of Friday nigh…

His presence alone makes the Indians appointment viewing as long as they are alive. The same can be said for Benton quarterback Keegan Glover, Marion wide receiver Venson Newsom and Carbondale running back Gabe Hillard. Any time the ball is in their hands, something special might happen.

But even if it doesn’t, at least there’s the chance this year that it might. All that was happening last year was silence. The lights never came on because of a pandemic that bum-rushed us like Lawrence Taylor coming around the left tackle in his prime.

It’s not like we have COVID-19 under control. Not even close. But at least it’s at a point now where we can gather and wonder if Murphysboro can beat Macomb in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Saturday, or if Carbondale’s Alex Partlow can win the Class 2A state cross country meet next month.

Sure beats where we were a year ago, doesn’t it?

Bucky Dent covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

