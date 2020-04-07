Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Want to see sports again? Stay inside

Are you looking forward to the possible resumption of high school sports next month? Maybe the return of the Miners or the Canadian Wild to Rent One Park? Or even high school football in August?
Then do all of us a favor and stay inside. And do it for a while.
Look, no one wants live sports to return more than I. And if you’re reading this column, there’s a good chance you’re pretty eager to drive to a game, set your lawn chair somewhere behind the fence and watch your kid take their best cuts at a fastball.
Maybe you want to see your offspring run (or throw or jump) in a track meet, make a soccer ball move like Messi or whack a tennis ball like Rafael Nadal. I promise you aren’t the only one. Every one of us in this sports department wants that, too.
You know how hard it is to write sports for a living when no sports are happening? It’s been that way for nearly a month now, and will be that way until at least May 1. I can’t think of too many people who are happy that they can’t brag on their kid or even second-guess Mike Shildt over that night’s Cardinals' lineup.
At this time of the year, one can argue a sports department is at its busiest. So many sports, almost all of them going on every day if the weather permits. If you can’t find something to cover or feature every day in the spring, you’re not trying.
There’s nowhere else that Todd Hefferman, Braden Fogal, Geary Deniston, Justin Walker, John Homan and I would rather be than in a press box (or in a lawn chair) at some field around here. I’d rather watch Isaac Crabb blow someone away with 90 mph heat or Payton Sopczak drive opponents batty with her great speed on the softball field.
But the only way that’s going to happen is if you follow the Governor’s orders and stay inside. And if you have to go out, please follow the medical experts’ guidelines. Wear a mask, a bandana, a scarf – anything that covers your mouth and nose.
And from the times I’ve had to go out for food, gas, medicine, etc., the execution has been lacking. If it’s not people with no protection on their face, it’s people who act like social distancing applies to everyone but them.
As we mentioned last month when COVID-19 started blowing up the world in general, there is no playbook for this because nothing like this has ever happened in our lifetimes. People complain that the goalposts seem to move from day to day.
There’s a reason for that: They do. This is something with no known cure. Until a legitimate one is found, all we can do is play defense. So channel your inner Wayne Harre, or act like the 2019 Murphysboro football team, and go into shutdown mode.
You can argue – and with justification – that more could have been done earlier in the year to minimize this pandemic by politicians. But you can’t really debate the need for safety now, or the facts that our country needs to handle this better than it has in all aspects.
One more time, I pose the question: Do you want to see high school sports return next month, or even in August? Thought so.
Then you know what to do. Stay inside so that one day soon, your kid or grandkid can go outside.
Bucky Dent covers high school sports for the Southern Illinoisan and votes on the Wooden Award. Contact him at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.
