Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Want to see sports again? Stay inside

There’s nowhere else that Todd Hefferman, Braden Fogal, Geary Deniston, Justin Walker, John Homan and I would rather be than in a press box (or in a lawn chair) at some field around here. I’d rather watch Isaac Crabb blow someone away with 90 mph heat or Payton Sopczak drive opponents batty with her great speed on the softball field.

But the only way that’s going to happen is if you follow the Governor’s orders and stay inside. And if you have to go out, please follow the medical experts’ guidelines. Wear a mask, a bandana, a scarf – anything that covers your mouth and nose.

And from the times I’ve had to go out for food, gas, medicine, etc., the execution has been lacking. If it’s not people with no protection on their face, it’s people who act like social distancing applies to everyone but them.

As we mentioned last month when COVID-19 started blowing up the world in general, there is no playbook for this because nothing like this has ever happened in our lifetimes. People complain that the goalposts seem to move from day to day.

There’s a reason for that: They do. This is something with no known cure. Until a legitimate one is found, all we can do is play defense. So channel your inner Wayne Harre, or act like the 2019 Murphysboro football team, and go into shutdown mode.