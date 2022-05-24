Sports Column | Derek Brightwell: Don't forget to have fun on the field

Josie Wettig rounds third after hitting a game-tying home run for Trico in the bottom of the fourth inning. Immediately, her eyes dart upwards and her hands clasp around a pink square, a Starburst candy thrown by coach Drew Franklin.

She holds onto that strawberry candy as she touches home plate, surrounded by her cheering teammates and bows her head so the Trico home run chain can be placed around her neck. Then she points to the cheering Pioneers fans and lets out a joyous yell.

This moment distills everything I love about baseball and softball – passion and fun – and is why I love covering high school sports in general.

I am as competitive a person as you’ll find – I hate losing anything, no matter how insignificant – but I also know that if you’re not having fun, you’ve already lost. Which is why I love seeing all of the celebration rituals that crop up around high school and college sports.

A few days ago, a friend sent me a Twitter video of a t-ball player doing a full dance routine to his walk-up song before digging into the box. And, as you might have guessed, there were some quality terrible responses.

You see it all the time when an MLB player hits a home run and celebrates just a little too much for internet commentators’ appreciation. “Drill him in the back next pitch” is their go-to but right behind that is “Act like you’ve been there before.”

I say forget all that. Celebrate every accomplishment like it’s the first time you’ve done it and the last time you’ll ever do it. As we learned at the start of this decade, nothing is a given in this life. Whatever your job is, or your hobby or whatever you’re doing – if you succeed at it, brag on yourself because there’s too many people willing to tear you down.

I don’t know when the mentality that sports aren’t supposed to be fun came from, but we need to let that belief die. Score a touchdown in a football game? Dance your butt off. I don’t care what level. Hit a big 3-pointer in basketball? Throw your hand up and bang your chest. Hit a home run? Flip that bat and stomp on home plate as hard as you want. You earned that right.

But, I’d be remiss if I neglected to mention the Savannah Bananas if I’m talking about having fun in sports. I love Bananaball for everything it stands for almost as much as I love it for the types of people it upsets. It’s my mission in life to get to one of their oft sold-out games and watch the glorious madness that they bring to baseball.

But let me bring it back to Southern Illinois and the athletes I’ve had the privilege of watching in the almost three months since I’ve been here. Y’all are fun and I love it.

From Marion pole vaulter Lily Harris dancing in between jumps, to Du Quoin’s Olivia Phillips raw emotion after winning a race to Harrisburg’s entire baseball team to Trico’s softball celebrations – y’all understand that athletics at any level, but especially at this level, are just supposed to be fun.

You see it in every aspect of the game, but I’ll leave you with what might be my favorite thing I’ve seen (or, rather, heard) this year.

After Kaden Gajewski hit a big home run in a game – I can’t remember the opponent – Trey Reinberg was walking up to the plate. Now, I love the concept of walk-up music because it’s a good insight into a player’s personality. While hard rock, rap and country dominate the selections, a few deviate from that philosophy. Which brings me to Reinberg’s song of choice – “Spanish Flea” by Herb Alpert, which people of a certain age will know as the Dating Game Theme.

I legitimately burst out laughing the first time he came to bat and I had to stifle a chuckle every subsequent time. Finally, I asked him what was up with his song choice and the answer was very simple.

“It’s funny.”

That’s all you need to do – have fun and play as hard as you can.

Derek Brightwell is a prep sports reporter for The Southern. You can reach him at Derek.Brightwell@thesouthern.com or on Twitter @DerekBSports

