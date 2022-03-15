Sports Column | Derek Brightwell: Let the kids play more than one sport

You couldn’t escape it if you were in the State Farm Center in Champaign this weekend for the IHSA State Basketball Championships. An announcement letting you know that before NBA star Andre Iguodala helped lead the Golden State Warriors to three NBA Championships – earning Finals MVP in 2015 – he was an All-State high jumper at Lamphier High School in Springfield.

The message was a call for despecialization in sports, more specifically, for athletes to compete in multiple sports. But you didn’t need the PA Announcer telling you about Iguodala to see the impact multi-sport athletes can have.

Over half of Nashville’s starting five played football as well. Two starters for Steeleville will likely be playing collegiately, not on the hardwood, but on the diamond. The success those kids have had in other sports absolutely helped lead to success in basketball this year – they all said as much.

Before I moved to Illinois, I covered a wide group of talented two-sport stars. Star football players who were named All-Region in basketball. Star baseball players who led the team in receiving in football. A girl who just won Kentucky’s Gatorade Player of the Year for her success in basketball as a freshman was a vital part of her school’s volleyball team a year prior.

A football coach in Kentucky also coached long and triple jump in track and in a phone conversation while I was in Walmart picking up a few things for my new apartment told me “How football season goes is usually how track season goes.” He loves the two-sport athletes and used both the football team as a recruiting ground for track, but the track as a chance to scout football players, too.

The message is simple – playing multiple sports in high school rounds out a player's skill set and makes them better at their chosen sport. But it also keeps a student-athlete’s mind open to other sports that they may end up excelling at even more – a soccer player earning a college scholarship as a swimmer, a running back maybe finding a bigger college offer for track.

I’ve not met a coach yet who wants his kids to play only one sport and I doubt I ever will.

As sports become more specialized, branching out is never a bad thing. Let’s take an NBA roster construction approach to building up young men and women – versatility and adaptability are key.

Besides, if it’s good enough for Iguodala, it’s good enough for these kids, too.

Derek Brightwell is a prep sports reporter for The Southern. You can reach him at Derek.Brightwell@thesouthern.com or on Twitter @DerekBSports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0