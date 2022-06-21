Sports Column | Derek Brightwell: Looking back at my first season in Southern Illinois

It’s been almost four months since I first arrived in Southern Illinois and, honestly, that sounds insane to me. Part of that is the natural whirlwind of starting a new job in a new city, in a new state and all of the life-changing circumstances that surround that. But also, it’s because of how quick everything happened since I got here.

From a trip to Champaign for Nashville’s basketball state championship right into the spring sports season, all while learning new teams, coaches, players and – on the actual work side – new deadlines and systems, I never really got to stop, take a breath and really appreciate what I get to do on a daily basis.

Well, now that I’ve officially survived my first full season covering Southern Illinois teams, I’m taking that time to look back on these first few months and, I have to say, it’s been great.

Right now, we’re in the middle of our Athletes of the Year series and it’s been a great chance for me to really sit down and appreciate the great athletes I’ve gotten to see in Southern Illinois. I won’t go into those specifics to keep the mystery alive about who you’ll see in the next few weekend papers, but I’ll say the decisions were tough. There’s a lot of talent here.

I’ll start from the very beginning for me, which was the very end for Nashville. It was almost serendipitous for my first assignment here to be a state championship run. My very first week as a professional writer was the Kentucky State Championship Track Meet where two teams I covered – and had never seen before that day – took home state titles. Fast forward a few years and I’m playing catch-up while a team is literally having a banner year.

Coach Patrick Weathers will be the first to admit that Nashville’s game is ugly, but nobody was going to take the Hornets out of that style. In the four games where I had a front-row seat, it was obvious that they knew how to win and weren’t going to let anyone stop them and it wasn’t just the usual suspects doing it. Or should I say, who everyone else would call the usual suspects because it was really hard to convince me that Kolten Gajewski wasn’t the best basketball player in Southern Illinois based on that super small sample of games.

After that, it was almost immediately onto the diamond where I quickly learned that some of the best softball players that I’ve ever seen reside in Southern Illinois. I’ll write more about that as we get closer to naming our Softball Player of the Year, but suffice it say, there were a ton of candidates and even more that were deserving but left off. From the first game I covered to the last, there was never a day spent where I wasn’t seeing an awe-inspiring performance.

That extends well beyond the softball field, too. As both track athletes of the year, Herrin’s Chris Nelson and Carbondale’s Madyson Swope forced me to pick my jaw off the ground at some of the feats they performed on the track and in the circle, respectively. That makes me excited to not just see them next track season, but to see what they do in other sports as well.

But most importantly, I want to acknowledge you all, whoever is still reading this self-serving column to the end. To the parents who ask me when and where a story will run after they see me interview their kid or who have said kind words to me when they spot me taking pictures at a game. And especially to the kids on that field. I always say and it’ll always be true – all I do is relay their stories, it’s them who make it interesting.

So it’s only been just shy of four months – only one season! – but it’s been an unbelievable ride already. And as I start to make my way to some fall practices in this ungodly heat, I can’t help but be excited for what autumn is going to hold for me.

Derek Brightwell is a prep sports reporter for The Southern. You can reach him at Derek.Brightwell@thesouthern.com or on Twitter @DerekBSports

