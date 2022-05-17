Sports Column | Derek Brightwell: Postseason highs and lows show the best in student athletes

The postseason starts this week and it’s undoubtedly the best time of the year – regardless of the sport. I love the high school postseason – both as a person who gets paid to write about sports because every game has built in stakes that make the story easy to come up with and as a person who just enjoys sports because you’re getting the most effort from every player.

It’s easy to focus on the postseason heroics – Kolten Gajewski’s stretch during Nashville’s state basketball title run my first week on the job is the most obvious example for me right now. And it’s obviously better to have the happy ending to the season.

But only a handful of teams are going to end the year on a win and for the vast majority of student athletes around the country, their year will end on a down note. For the ones who will go on to play collegiately, they still have games to look ahead to. But, for the handful of seniors who will go on to do something else with their lives, the last organized, competitive game they’ll play will be a loss.

Those stories break my heart to write, but I love writing them and I know that sounds like a contradiction, so let me explain a little bit.

It’s easy to focus on just the game at hand when you’re sitting down to write a postgame story. So-and-so did this at this point in the game and it swung momentum or whatever. But that end-of-the year loss story is a time to praise the efforts of everyone on the team all season because, for so many of these kids, the journey to that final loss is far more important than that loss itself.

What makes sports great is the character building it provides. You can’t listen to anybody involved in athletics, especially at the youth level, without that being one of the first things they’ll tell you. And while, it’s great watching these kids succeed, it’s even better to watch them handle a loss with grace. And it’s the best to see them handle a win with grace.

Which brings me back to someone I wrote about last week – Anna-Jonesboro junior Brodie Denny.

Last week, I wrote about her efforts in defeat to Du Quoin’s Olivia Phillips but days after I wrote that column, she impressed me with her grace in victory.

If you were at Salem for the Class 2A Sectional meet, you know it was miserably hot. After finishing first in pole vault, Marion’s Lily Harris – who still had a 300-meter hurdle and a 4x400m relay to run – said she felt for every girl who had to run distance.

Enter Brodie Denny winning the 800m and the 1600m – two of the most exhausting races of the day and yet, after she won, Denny didn’t immediately make her way to the water coolers to get a drink and catch her breath. Instead, she made sure everybody who crossed the finish line after her got a high five or a hug and heard “Great race.”

Maybe one day, I’ll stop being impressed with the next generation’s compassion and genuine care for each other, but it hasn’t happened yet.

Postseason sports can bring out the worst in people, certainly – many a couch can attest to that in my home state of Kentucky – but for the people on the track or the field or the pitch, it brings out nothing but the best and I’m so very excited to watch how it all plays out.

