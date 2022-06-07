Sports Column | Derek Brightwell: Season-ending losses provide more chances for growth

Mount Vernon’s season ending loss at Triad was the perfect example of why I love baseball and why it can be such a frustrating game to enjoy.

The Rams didn’t really make any mistakes and the ones they did make were no more egregious than you’d see at any baseball game at really any level. For all intents and purposes, they played as close to a perfect game of baseball as you could hope from a high school team in a postseason atmosphere. Senior pitcher Cal Kujawa pitched like he didn’t want his high school career to end on that mound and he pitched well enough that it shouldn’t have.

But Triad got a run in the second inning and their ace looked unhittable for almost the entire game. That spelled doom for the Rams. And, just in case you didn’t think baseball was cruel enough as it is, Mount Vernon scored a run in the fourth only to have it erased by a call that was questionable at best.

One of the best quotes in all of television history comes from a show I’ve never actually watched, but have seen the clip because it applies to almost everything. It’s from Star Trek: The Next Generation and is delivered masterfully by Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard.

“It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not weakness. It is life.”

It’s a quote that’s stuck with me from the moment I first heard it and will continue to stick with me in this job. Of course, Picard wasn’t talking about sports in the scene (I’ve never actually seen the episode so I have no idea what the context actually is) but it definitely applies to sports.

I had a version of this column written in my head a few weeks ago but had to shelve it for a more timely piece. The details are now lost to my terrible human brain, but I do remember seeing two at bats, back-to-back, that highlight the complete unfairness of baseball and softball.

It was Murphysboro at Du Quoin softball and one batter hit a blooper that fell where nobody is standing for a double but the next batter ropes a line drive down the third base line that just so happened to be right at the third baseman who made the play. The out was the better hit, but anyone only looking at the scorebook would have no clue. That is not weakness. That is life.

In the grand scheme of life, until you’re old or good enough for a game to be your job, the results matter less than what you take away from it. I learned a lot in high school, but, aside from English (hello Mrs. Feathers) almost all of what I actually use in my life was learned on the diamond.

I think this is the third straight column I’ve written about taking lessons from losing, but since my last two weeks have largely consisted of watching seasons come to an end, it’s been on my mind a little bit. I didn’t really get a chance to reflect on that as much when I first started here, as my first week at The Southern was following a Nashville team I’d just met win a State Championship. And while I’d obviously much rather make the trip up to the state championship sites, it’s good sometimes to remember that losing isn’t a weakness. It’s just a part of life.

Derek Brightwell is a prep sports reporter for The Southern. You can reach him at Derek.Brightwell@thesouthern.com or on Twitter @DerekBSports

