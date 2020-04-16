Sports column | Les Winkeler: Uncertainties continue to linger for prep sports

There has been no official pronouncement, but you’d have to be the president of the Optimist Club to believe there will be Illinois High School Association sanctioned spring sports this year.
The reality is this. It is already April 17.
Coronavirus is still running largely unchecked through the country. Barely one percent of the American population has been tested for the disease. And, we know that asymptomatic carriers can transmit the disease.
In addition, the IHSA said it would not extend the spring sports seasons into July.
If, and that word is the most insurmountable word in the English language these days, the disease would magically abate there is no way the season would start before May 1. The IHSA would require a couple weeks of practice. Athletic directors would have to remake their schedules. Officials would have to be rehired.
A best case scenario would have baseball, softball and soccer programs playing a two or three week schedule prior to regional seeding meetings. Track athletes would get two or three meets prior to sectionals.
Keep in mind that some states have already canceled the rest of the school year. It seems likely a similar announcement from Gov. J.B. Pritzker is just a matter of time. No school = no sports.
The math, the logic, just isn’t there. The hopes and dreams of the Class of 2020 have been knocked out by a virus.
But, what about football, golf, cross country, soccer and volleyball for the 2020-2021 school term?
It seemed incomprehensible a couple weeks ago, but there is a real possibility some form of social distancing will remain in effect through the summer. Will it be as strict a regimen as we are currently observing?
That’s hard to say.
However, the possibility of engaging in a sport like football with its constant bodily contact will be sanctioned by medical professionals, the IHSA or even common sense. While lacking the amount of contact as football, soccer and volleyball seasons also appear in jeopardy.
Golf and cross country? Neither are contact sports, but, if schools re-open in the fall, would the IHSA allow some sports to go forward? It seems doubtful to me.
A bigger question – what would a missing season do to football programs already on life support?
At some Southern Illinois schools there are no longer freshmen or junior varsity football games. There just aren’t enough kids coming out.
What effect would a missing season have?
Will a kid who misses his junior season decide the hard work required to get in shape for football isn’t worth it for one final season? Or, will players miss the game so much they’ll be hungrier for competition?
I suspect it will depend on the individual. However, there are several programs in the region that cannot afford to lose even a handful of athletes.
It’s something that didn’t seem plausible, or even possible, just a couple weeks ago, but this virus could change a lot of things about our society.
Organized sports have occupied an over-sized space in some of our lives. There’s no question that the vast majority of sports fans could use a little perspective when it comes to the importance of athletic competition But, what happens if we learn we can live without it?
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
