Sports column | Les Winkeler: Uncertainties continue to linger for prep sports

The math, the logic, just isn’t there. The hopes and dreams of the Class of 2020 have been knocked out by a virus.

But, what about football, golf, cross country, soccer and volleyball for the 2020-2021 school term?

It seemed incomprehensible a couple weeks ago, but there is a real possibility some form of social distancing will remain in effect through the summer. Will it be as strict a regimen as we are currently observing?

That’s hard to say.

However, the possibility of engaging in a sport like football with its constant bodily contact will be sanctioned by medical professionals, the IHSA or even common sense. While lacking the amount of contact as football, soccer and volleyball seasons also appear in jeopardy.

Golf and cross country? Neither are contact sports, but, if schools re-open in the fall, would the IHSA allow some sports to go forward? It seems doubtful to me.

A bigger question – what would a missing season do to football programs already on life support?

At some Southern Illinois schools there are no longer freshmen or junior varsity football games. There just aren’t enough kids coming out.

What effect would a missing season have?