CARBONDALE — It wasn’t a clean sweep by any means, but the Carbondale Terriers added another dual meet victory Tuesday with a 7-2 win over visiting Fairfield.

Terriers coach Mike Butler, however, was not thrilled despite the victory.

“Hats off to Fairfield. For this to be only their second match of the season, they played very well,” Butler said. “Their foreign exchange student (Lisa Tomasi), who plays in the No. 1 slot, is probably the best high school player to ever play on these courts in all my years of coaching. She systematically beat our No. 1 player (senior Skylar Moore) in straight sets (7-6, 6-0).

“That was Skylar’s first-ever loss on these courts in four years,” Butler said. “Eislee (Moore) did her job at No. 2 singles and I was thrilled with the play of our No. 3-6 singles players and No. 2 and 3 doubles teams as they all won in straight sets, but the play of our No. 1 doubles team (Skylar and Eislee Moore) put forth a lackluster effort.”

Butler said he thought it may have been a carryover from the singles matches.

“It just left a bad taste in my mouth,” he said. “There was no emotion shown by our girls. We need to get back to playing with emotion beginning tomorrow in practice. That’s what Terriers Tennis stands for.”

Fairfield coach Scott Foster said he was pleased with his team’s effort.

“I think the scorebook looks worse than what it really was out there today,” he said. “There were a lot of deuces or ties in games that we lost. If we could’ve found a way to win some of those points, it would have been a much closer match.”

Foster said he expects his youthful team to make steady improvement as the season progresses. Fairfield has already posted a win over Centralia.

“We have a lot of newer players competing in organized tennis for the first time,” he said. “We will continue to improve as the girls learn the game.”

Singles Results

Lisa Tomasi (Fairfield) defeated Skylar Moore (Carbondale) 7-6, 6-0.

Eislee Moore (Carbondale) defeated Madeline Foster (Fairfield), 6-1, 6-3.

Reagan Moore (Carbondale) defeated Clara Schneider (Fairfield), 6-1, 6-2.

Lauren Mueller (Carbondale) defeated Mabrey Foster (Fairfield), 6-0. 6-1.

Shelby Dierks (Carbondale) defeated Serenity Yingst (Fairfield), 6-2, 6-2.

Hannah Thomas (Carbondale) defeated Wren Braddock (Fairfield), 7-5, 6-0.

Doubles Results

Tomasi and Madeline Foster (Fairfield) defeated Skylar and Eislee Moore (Carbondale), 10-5.

Reagan Moore and Daphne Johnson (Carbondale) defeated Schneider and Mabrey Foster (Fairfield), 10-1.

Moxie Borrenpohl and Aliyah Compardo (Carbondale) defeated Kirk and Braddock (Fairfield), 8-4.