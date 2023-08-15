CARBONDALE – The Carbondale Terriers figure to be the top girls tennis team in the region again this fall – Moore or less.

Sisters Skylar, Eislee, and Reagan Moore are the top three ranked players on the Terriers squad.

Skylar, a senior, is a three-time sectional champ and state qualifier. She is also a three-year South Seven Conference champion and three-time honoree as The Southern Illinoisan's Player of the Year.

One of the top singles players of all time in Southern Illinois tennis history, Skylar is favored to win another sectional title and return to state this fall.

“I think Skylar is looking to expand her resume at the state meet,” said Terriers head coach Mike Butler. “She’s worked hard all summer to improve her overall game. She is quicker with her lateral movement and is better now at attacking the net, as well as better with her serve. I like seeing this more aggressive style of hers.”

Butler said Skylar has also given tennis lessons to younger players this summer, which has grown her leadership skills immensely.

Eislee Moore is a junior. She is a two-time state qualifier in doubles play. This year, the plan is for her to play more singles matches.

“Eislee’s game is evolving much like Skylar’s,” Butler said. “She is much more consistent in her game this year than last year, especially with her serve.”

Eislee also runs cross country for Carbondale in the fall.

Reagan is only a freshman, but she has already vaulted herself into the role of a No. 3 singles player and will also lock down one of the team’s doubles duos.

“Reagan is probably the best athlete of the three sisters,” Butler said. “She plays soccer, basketball, and softball in addition to tennis and she is good at all of them. As for tennis, she isn’t as sound with her strokes yet like Skylar and Eislee, but is much more tenacious and aggressive. She’s as solid a No. 3 player as I could ask for.”

The No. 4 player for the Terriers at this time is senior Daphne Johnson, a conference champion in No. 3 singles last fall.

“Daphne is a very good athlete,” Butler said. “She is the captain of our soccer team. She will likely end up playing doubles with Reagan.”

The fifth and sixth starters for Carbondale will be senior Lauren Mueller and junior Shelby Dierks.

Butler, starting his 14th year as girls head coach, stopped short of predicting a sectional championship, pointing out that Waterloo is the defending champ.

“I’d like to think we will be the favorite, but there’s a lot of tennis to be played before then and we’ll just have to wait and see. We will put our best players out there, and hopefully, that will be good enough.”

HERRIN

Tigers veteran head coach Matt Snell said he is excited about the new season.

“We’re going to be competitive with most everyone,” he said. “We’ve got some big invites planned, including a match with Springfield, and will make trips to Edwardsville and Peoria. At Peoria, we will see some of the best teams in the state in Dunlap, Peoria Richwoods, Rock Island Alleman, and Champaign Central. That kind of competition will only make us better.”

Top returning players for the Tigers are seniors Karli Mann and Jersey Summers, who teamed up in doubles play to advance to state, where they won a match last year. One or both will also see extended time in singles play as well. Mann and Summers will be busy this fall as they are key members of the volleyball squad.

Junior Keirsten Killman will compete as a singles player.

“She has improved a lot over the summer,” Snell said.

Also factoring into the mix are juniors Branson Hill and Reese Elliott, who both saw plenty of action last year.

“We have a lot of competition for our 6-through-8 spots,” Snell said. “Ryleigh Pittman, Gigi George, Maradeth Russell, Madeline Boyd, Meadow Lerner, and Bella Ratchford are all in the mix.”

BENTON

The Rangerettes are led by senior Adriana Tonn, a three-time state qualifier.

Fellow seniors include Blakely Johnson and Carlianne Keller.

The team’s No. 1 doubles player, junior McKenzie Andrews, returns to the fold. Other juniors out for the team are: Alyvia Thomas, Amelia Webb, Veda Webb, Kylee Vaughn, Marli Klus, and Sarah Ziehm.

“This group will compete for playing time on a team that brings lot of experience to every match,” said Benton head coach Kevin Hamilton. “Our schedule has been upgraded to include tournaments in Flora, Marion, Mount Vernon, and Herrin.

“We are loaded with underclassmen that have varsity experience and look to play solid tennis up and down our starting lineup,” Hamilton said.

MARION

The Wildcats return three key players in seniors Bella Parrilli, Hannah McNichols and Rylan Gulley.

Other seniors fighting for playing time include: Cali Dugger, Abby Simpson, and Alexis Ucci.

Juniors in the mix are: Valerie Bergman, Abigail Joyner, Skye Mausey, and Lanique Smith.

"Our returning lettermen have been working hard in the offseason with Ander Tennis Academy and playing in tournaments," said Marion head coach Carrie Watson. "We have more depth this season. Our incoming group is very athletic, but lacks experience, so we will be working hard to get them into the lineup as soon as possible.

"As a team, it is our goal to win another conference and sectional title," Watson said. "Carbondale will be our biggest nemesis this year."

Parrilli, McNichols and Gulley figure to play in singles competition. Watson said she hasn't quite figured out the partnering for the doubles teams yet.

"We have 23 girls out for tennis, which is one of our biggest groups ever," she said. "I'm looking forward to working with them this fall."