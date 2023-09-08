FAIRFIELD — Transferring to a new school your senior year is tough. Transferring to a new school in a completely different country is an entirely different thing, but that’s what Lisa Tomasi has chosen to do for her senior year.

Tomasi is a senior a foreign exchange student from Trento, Italy, who just recently moved to the United States in order to attend Fairfield High School for the 2023-24 school year.

But Tomasi isn't just here to complete her high school education in Fairfield, she'll also serve as the Mules' number one tennis player this fall.

Tomasi has stormed onto the Southern Illinois girls tennis scene, making a name for herself early on this season by beating Carbondale ace Skylar Moore.

Tomasi was so good during that singles match that Carbondale head coach Michael Butler couldn't help but rave about her play.

“Their foreign exchange student that plays number one is probably the best high school girls tennis player to ever play on these courts,” said Butler. “She systematically beat Skylar 7-6, 6-0 and that's Skylar's first loss ever at home in four years. For her to come in, that has changed their entire program.”

High praise coming against stiff competition. Tomasi was very humble about the win, but said that it made her feel strong and that she was proud of herself.

Tomasi is not new to winning and she's definitely not new to tennis. She started playing tennis at seven years old. She also played other sports, like gymnastics and skiing along with others, but tennis is the one that stuck.

Tennis isn't a big sport in Trento, but many people play it for recreational purposes.

“It was in the summer and there was a camp in my town,” said Tomasi. “My parents told me if I wanted to play I could go. When I went there I loved playing tennis, so I got into the club and I kept playing.”

She's been playing ever since.

Tomasi said that for the most part it's been an easy transition coming over to America, but it has certainly been a major change in her life.

It's already been a big culture shock: Where Tomasi lived in Italy, tennis isn't played as a team sport. She would leave school and go to a tournament and only play singles matches.

Tomasi did not have any prior experience or knowledge about playing doubles, until she joined the team in Fairfield.

Now that she's at Fairfield, Tomasi actually likes the togetherness more. The “team spirit” is what gets her.

Scott Foster, head coach of the Fairfield girls tennis team, did not know he was getting a player of Tomasi's caliber until about two weeks before the first match, leading to quite the surprise.

Paired with Tomasi's own culture shock, Foster had to make some adjustments of his own. Foster said he didn’t know where Tomasi’s talent level was at first, but as soon as he saw her get on the court he knew she was special.

“We had a match and in the first game, she didn’t play as well as she should have,” said Foster. “That made her more determined and in the next game she turned it on, so I saw she was a special athlete.”

Foster noted that she is becoming a mentor to the younger Mules already.

“From the first practice she hit the ground running,” said Foster. “She was able to kind of mentor some of the girls with their technique. She was able to relate to them even with the language barrier.”

"She’s helped my younger daughter with her serving techniques," Foster added. "You wouldn’t know she was from another country by the way she fits in with the team.”

Tomasi, said she doesn’t have any personal goals for this season. Her only goal is for the team to win.

As Tomasi continues to play well in singles and grows closer to her teammates throughout the year, more Mules wins are expected.

Tomasi has gone undefeated in both singles and doubles so far this year. She has had three 6-0 sweeps this season including a 10-0 sweep against Mount Vernon. The Mules were sitting at 2-2 overall before their Wednesday night matchup against Carmi-White County. Their next match is Sept. 11 at Benton.

It's safe to say that Tomasi has already made a major impact on the Fairfield program and a lot of eyes will be on her for the rest of the season.