It’s not uncommon for two sisters to compete together on the same varsity sports team.

But for three sisters ranging in class from freshman to senior to be competing together on the same varsity team and be the top three players on that team … now that’s rarified air.

The Carbondale Terriers tennis team can boast the Moore sisters, who for the most part, are dominating their opponents.

Senior Skylar Moore has compiled a 102-14 career record to date early into her fourth season of action on the court. She is 5-1 so far this fall.

Junior Eislee Moore has put together a solid 79-12 mark of her own in a little over two seasons, including a perfect 6-0 mark this fall.

Freshman Reagan Moore is off to a 7-1 start to the season and for her career. The numbers for all include both singles and doubles matches.

“All three are tremendous players,” said Terriers coach Mike Butler. “And all three have been great representatives of our program and Carbondale High School.”

Butler said Skylar Moore, The Southern’s reigning Player of the Year for the last three years, has accomplished much in her four years of tennis.

She has qualified for state all three years and will be a heavy favorite to return again this fall. Moreover, Skylar is the school’s record holder in wins. She went 27-4 in singles play last year and tacked on five more wins against no losses in doubles matches.

Skylar is also a three-time South Seven Conference and Herrin Sectional champion.

“We’ve tried to increase the competition level for her this fall by scheduling some matches against Chicago schools last week, and Skylar played well, winning three of four matches. Her other two wins have come locally against Herrin and Benton,” Butler said.

Asked how Skylar has improved as a player over last year, Butler pointed to an increased pace of play.

“Her game has evolved as she has matured,” Butler said. “Hopefully, she will play well enough to earn a Top 16 seed at state. And I think she will be a harder out this fall at state. She has the ability to comprehend when to go hard for a point and when to back off. I think she will be very motivated to win.”

Skylar Moore said this season is a memorable one for her as she gets to compete with her sisters for the first time in a while.

“Back in middle school, we all competed together in basketball and cross country, but this is the first time other than practice that we have been able to compete together in high school.”

Skylar said having this opportunity is meaningful, even fulfilling to her.

“We are always competing with one another,” she said. “In matches, Eislee is in the court playing right next to me and Reagan is in another court right next to her. We’re always communicating and cheering each other on as much as possible.”

After the matches are over for the day, the three often get together to talk about what went right or wrong.

“It’s always good to get another viewpoint,” Skylar said. “Because I’m the oldest, there might be times my sisters look up to me (for guidance) and I do my best to be a good role model.

“Sometimes, just having their older sister around gives them peace of mind because they know that I have experienced what they are going through and they can talk to me about any concerns they may have.”

Asked how she is different or what she admires about her sisters when speaking of tennis, Skylar said she loves Eislee’s serve.

“She’s a lefty and she puts this crazy spin on it,” Skylar said. “It’s hard to get the ball back over the net on her sometimes. I’m most definitely envious of that.

“Reagan has an aggressiveness about her that is different from Eislee and me,” Skylar said. “She’s also more vocal on the court. Where I may do a fist bump if I make a good shot, she might yell.”

Butler said Eislee Moore, who has been a state qualifier in doubles play, is making the smooth transition from dominant doubles player to No. 2 singles player with some doubles play mixed in from time to time.

“Eislee is quick on her feet and better prepared for ground strokes this season than she was last year,” Butler said. “What I like is that she doesn’t try to over-hit the ball. She has become a true student of the game. She knows the angles of the ball coming off the racquet and her anticipation is getting better and better.”

Eislee said she enjoys having both of her sisters on the courts with her.

“I think the chemistry we have with one another is good for our overall team chemistry,” she said. “Our teammates feed off of it and we feed off of them. I would like to think it makes us a better team.”

Eislee, who also competes in cross country and track, said she enjoys having the opportunity to play singles matches on a regular basis this year.

“I’m having a lot of fun with it,” she said. “I’d like to beat out Skylar sometime for the No. 1 singles spot, but that’s hard to do. When she gets in the zone, she’s pretty dangerous to play against. Despite the competition between us, we get along pretty well. If we get mad, it’s with ourselves and not the other.”

Eislee said what she admires about Skylar is that she “moves the ball a lot better” this year and “uses her power in a positive way,” setting up her opponents in a way that she doesn’t have to expend all of her energy.

In regard to younger sister, Reagan, Eislee said she loves Reagan’s aggressiveness at the net.

“And she plays with such enthusiasm that it is really uplifting to her teammates. That’s a good quality to have, especially as a freshman.”

Butler said Reagan Moore has played up to expectations to date.

“Reagan is a part of our No. 1 doubles team and is our third-best singles player,” he said. “I like that she is confident in her shots and will often go for a winning shot rather than lay back and play a more passive game. She’s also very athletic, even moreso than her two sisters.”

Reagan said she thinks “it’s really cool” to be on the varsity tennis team with both of her sisters.

“Not many people get to experience that,” she said. “I am fortunate.”

Reagan said it has helped her immensely to learn some of the intricacies of the game from Skylar and Eislee in practice sessions and in matches.

“They’re like my mentors,” she said. “They both showed me around the school the first week, and if I ever need to talk to someone, they’re there for me.”

Reagan said that while she enjoys competing in other sports, tennis is her favorite sport.

Asked what she appreciates or envies about her sisters’ game, Reagan said there is much to like.

“Skylar has such good placement on her shots,” Reagan said. “And she is so strong mentally. If she ever falls behind, she is going to fight you because she wants to win so badly. Eislee is always so very well composed when she’s playing. I wish I was more like her in that way.”

Reagan said she likes the bonding time with her sisters on the court.

“I think it would be really cool if all three of us made it to state this fall,” she said. “That is the goal for all of us.”