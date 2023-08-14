CENTRALIA – Junior standout Grace Roper, overcoming a wrist injury sustained early this summer, fired a nine-hole round of 39 Monday to help the Marion Wildcats golf team capture the South Seven Conference Preview meet.

Neither Carbondale nor Mount Vernon had enough players to post a team score (four are required) on this day. Centralia was the only team that Marionhad to beat.

Cahokia – the other South Seven school - did not enter a team in the competition.

As a team, Marion finished at 223 or 15 strokes ahead of the second-place Centralia (238).

Marion interim head coach Mike Kraus was pleased with the win.

“I thought we played pretty well, especially since three of our starters are freshmen,” Kraus said. “Grace didn’t play much this summer. She was hurt. It was great to see her back playing today. She’s one of the best players in Southern Illinois. We’ll get better as the season wears on and that’s what you want.”

Kraus said that he’s simply filling in for head coach Joanna Galloway, who is recovering from knee surgery.

“We’re happy that Grace has some teammates and a team score that we can count (on),” he said.

Roper said she was hoping to break 40 Monday and accomplished that goal.

“I had tendonitis and a cyst on my left wrist, which is my dominant hand, so I was out for two months. Lately, I’ve just been trying to get back into the swing of things.

“This meet was very important for me today because I was a little nervous and I wasn’t sure if I could play up to my expectations,” she said. “My goal this year is to shoot par or under.”

Backing up Roper’s 39 was Paislee Freebourn, who checked in with a 47. Audrey Rogowski followed with a 68. Natalie Lawler was one stroke back in fourth at 69. Ellie Hale’s round of 71 was not counted.

Centralia was led by sophomore Olivia Johnson’s 46. Sienna Feig carded a 62. Kaylee Bowdler notched a 64. Josie Venturini collected a 66 and Laynee Garren added a 68.

Centralia head coach Doug Jack wasn’t disappointed in his team’s effort.

“It’s the first time a bunch of them have played competitively,” he said. “I think they all know they can do better, but it was a good benchmark to start from. It was a good day. I was impressed the way they got around the course for a first time out.”

Three seniors competed for Carbondale. Jordan Grubbs earned a 49. Arwen Robison fired a 52 and Annie Calhoun finished at 65.

Carbondale head coach Marialice Jenkins said she thought her girls did well for a first match of the fall season.

“With the heat and lack of playing time … I thought we did a real nice job. You want to see improvement daily in practice and I’m sure we will.”

Mount Vernon also had three players compete. Emmalee Kroeschen stepped up with a score of 50. Ava Wheeler netted a 53 and Cassy Hocking delivered a 57.