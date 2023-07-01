HERRIN — With no dominant singles players in the region, our pick for The Southern Illinoisan Boys Tennis Players of the Year was an easy one. It’s the doubles team of Michael Cagle and Keegan Weber of Herrin.

Both juniors, Cagle and Weber won their first sectional title this past spring, advancing to state for the third straight year.

There, they posted a 3-2 record to reach Top 24 and All-State status, and finished with an overall doubles record of 19-3.

“They are the first boys team from Herrin to win a sectional after placing second each of the last two years,” said Herrin coach Matt McManaway. “They were also a big reason why we were able to go undefeated as a team this past season and capture our first sectional team title in 17 years of having a program.“

McManaway said Cagle and Weber are probably the two best players he has coached at Herrin.

“They both put in extra work to be good,” he said. “And that means playing in tournaments. Showing up at practice helps, but competing against good players is what really makes you better.”

McManaway added that it will be great to build the Tigers' varsity squad around the duo next spring.

“Just because they play together as a doubles team in the sectional doesn’t mean they play together all the time,” he said. “We often split them up so that the younger, more inexperienced kids have a chance to compete against better players.”

Best of friends for as long as they can remember, Cagle and Weber began attending summer tennis camps hosted by McManaway and Herrin girls tennis coach Matt Snell as early as second grade.

“I really enjoyed playing the game from the start,” Cagle said. “The first few years, it was just summer camps, but by the time I got to sixth grade, I also began playing in some tournaments and started taking private lessons. From Coach Snell twice a week.”

Cagle said he learned that he was “pretty good” at playing the game after seeing his performance improve significantly from one year to the next.

“By the time I was a freshman, I had gotten much better and earned the No. 1 ranking for singles players on our team. I remember my first match came against a foreign exchange student from Belgium, who was playing for Salem. He beat me that day, but it was a competitive match. I learned a lot about how to play the game in that first match.”

Knowing that Cagle wasn’t yet good enough to win a sectional title in singles play, McManaway decided to pair him with the team’s second-best singles player, Weber, in doubles play.

The move paid immediate dividends. Twice, the duo advanced to the sectional finals, falling to a team from Centralia in their freshman year and then to an Olney pair in their sophomore year.

This year, however, Cagle and Weber defeated Carbondale’s Cooper Brown and Johnny Lai to get over the hump and win the sectional.

“Keegan and I have good chemistry,” Cagle said. “We’ve played together since we were little. Having seen him play for so long, I pretty much know where he wants to go with his shots, and I’m sure he knows what to expect from me, too.”

Cagle said his backhand stroke is “a lot better” than it once was, which makes him a better player overall.

“I’m getting more velocity and spins on my shots now,” he said. “And because of that, we’re winning more points and more matches.”

Cagle said that while he has gotten much better as a singles player, he is far better as a doubles partner.

“Just more confident as a player in doubles,” he said.

Cagle said he is convinced he and Weber can finish in the Top 16 or maybe even Top 8 at state next year if given the opportunity.

“It’s whatever Coach McManaway says. If he thinks I can help the team more through singles play, then I’ll do that.”

In the sport of tennis, players must choose whether they want to compete in singles or doubles at the start of the postseason. They can’t do both.

Cagle, who said he would like to have the opportunity to play college tennis, uses a Wilson Blade racquet.

“It‘s comfortable and allowed me to control my shots better,” he said.

Asked if any pro players influenced him, Cagle pointed to England’s Andy Murray and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

“I like watching them play,” Cagle said. “Seeing Murray come back from hip surgery like he has shows me you can do almost anything if you work hard enough at it.”

In addition to tennis, the 17-year-old Cagle competes in soccer as a midfielder and defender, and is also a member of the Herrin High Math Team, FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), and National Honor Society.

Weber also got his start with tennis back in the second grade and developed enough skill at the game to stick with it.

Weber is the busiest athlete at Herrin. The junior is a placekicker on the football team in the fall, a guard on the basketball team, a goalie with the soccer team, a member of the baseball team and a tennis player. He previously played on the golf team too.

“Tennis, though, is by far my favorite sport,” Weber said. “It’s the sport I’ve played the longest and it’s the sport that I am most successful.”

Weber said playing the other sports have made him a better tennis player.

“I think so,” he said. “You have to have good hand-eye coordination when you’re a goalie and when you’re batting in baseball. Football helps with team chemistry. Basketball helps with building up endurance.”

Weber said he couldn’t be happier with the success he and Cagle have enjoyed in doubles tennis.

“I give a lot of credit to Mike. He has pushed me to be a better player. We go out and hit balls almost every day.”

Weber said he would describe himself as “more of a volleyer and server” than Cagle.

“Mike’s more of a baseline player. The combination seems to work fairly well for us.”

Weber said that while he’s pleased to have competed at the state meet each of his three years in high school, he believes that he and Cagle are capable of doing even better.

“To me, being in the Top 24 was nice, but somewhat disappointing because that’s where we were after our sophomore year,” Weber said. “I feel we should be better. The only difference between us and the teams that were playing for a championship was that the guys up north play a lot more, including indoors during the winter. We don’t have that so much here.”

Weber said he is hopeful that he and Cagle can elevate their games by next spring and advance further at state than ever before.

“I’d like to at least get in the Top 12 and preferably much better than that,” he said. “That would be nice.”

Weber said he is undecided about his collegiate future.

“There have been some schools that have shown some interest, but that’s all that it is so far.”

When not competing in sports, Weber stays busy with the FBLA and math teams and is also a member of the National Honor Society.