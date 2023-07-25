HERRIN — Herrin High School is now in the market for a new boys tennis coach.

Veteran coach Matt McManaway confirmed Tuesday that he has resigned his position of 17 years to devote more time to his family and a new job as behavioral interventionist at the elementary school.

“It was a hard decision, but it’s time,” McManaway said. “I’d like to be around to spend more time with our 2-year-old and I imagine I will be spending a lot of time after school working with students in my new position.”

A Christopher native, McManaway and Matt Snell built the tennis program at Herrin from scratch. Snell serves as head coach of the girls program, while McManaway was in charge of the boys. The two then assisted one another when their season wasn’t in session.

“I’m going to miss the camaraderie Matt and I shared over the years and will also miss interacting with the student-athletes,” McManaway said. “And who knows? Maybe I will get involved again someday, but for now, it’s time for someone else to get a chance.”

Since 2018, the Herrin boys squads have won 54 dual matches while dropping only 20. It was a big turnaround from the early days of the program.

Under McManaway’s guidance, a total of 18 Tigers qualified for the state meet, including doubles partners Michael Cagle and Keegan Weber, and singles player Brisdon Quaglia, this past season.

“This past year’s team was one of the better teams I coached,” McManaway said. “We won our first sectional team title. Everything just kind of fell together well. I’m proud of what all we accomplished.”

Snell said he would be interested in serving as boys head coach, as well as the girls.

“If that opportunity arises,” he said. “We’ll see.”

Snell said he will most definitely miss coaching with his good friend.

“Once the boys team got above the .500 mark in dual meets, they never looked back, going 14-4 overall in 2022 and 14-0 this year. Matt’s knowledge of the game and ability to impart that knowledge with his student-athletes in a way they could understand was … better than anyone else I know.”

Snell added that McManaway also had a way of keeping his players calm under pressure.

“Even when they weren’t playing their best,” he said. “Matt knew exactly what to say to get the best out of his kids.”

McManaway earned his first Illinois Tennis Coaches Association Region Coach of the Year award last spring.

Herrin High School Athletic Director Stephanie Allen said McManaway has been “an asset” to the athletic program.

“Matt has such a passion for tennis and it shows,” she said. “We are sad to lose him as tennis coach, but glad to have him moving over from special education to his new job at the elementary school.”

Allen said her younger brother, Corey, was a senior on McManaway’s first team at Herrin.

“What has impressed me about Matt over the years is that he has always checked on his former players to make sure they were all doing well in life. He really cares about the kids.”