Top 10 Sports Venues in Southern Illinois | Carbondale Superblock

Crombar added that fielding ground balls has become more predictable on the turf and spoke about some additions she’d like to see the facilities.

“The turf has brought out a whole new energy to make the game more fast-paced, and I hope they continue to make improvements like that around the Superblock,” said Crombar. “ They’ve already started by tearing down the old press box. Next up should be replacing the old manual scoreboard with something electronic.”

With all spring and summer sports put on hold due to COVID-19, all parks and facilities have been closed down to help enforce social distancing and player safety.

The turf that was implemented to allow teams to play on the field every day has left athletes like Crombar hopeful for sports in her senior year.

Crombar just wants one more chance to represent No. 13 for the Terriers.

“Senior season has been something I’ve looked forward to since I was in fourth grade,” said Crombar with hope in her voice. “It’s been pretty tough not knowing if we’re going to have sports to play this season. It’s tough just looking at my jersey in the house or driving past the Superblock without any softball to play.”

At this point, the team is waiting for a decision to be made on May 1 to find out if schools will be reopened. Until then, Crombar and her teammates are praying for a season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.