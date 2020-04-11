Top 10 Sports Venues in Southern Illinois | Carbondale Superblock

When discussing some of the best venues for sports in Southern Illinois, the Carbondale Superblock has to be near the top of that list.
The Superblock consists of nine baseball and softball diamonds, 13 soccer fields and two running tracks that are used by Carbondale Community High School, Carbondale Middle School and the city’s junior sports programs.
Approximately $3 million in grants from the state government and local donations went toward building the athletic complex. The city of Carbondale teamed up with the elementary and high school districts and park districts to help create the Superblock, which can be accessed from Lewis Lane and stretches to Giant City Road.
Last year, big upgrades came to the baseball and softball diamonds when they were transitioned to a turf surface. Carbondale softball coach Kim Wheeler still prefers the old school way of playing in a cloud of dust, but says that a lot of practice time was missed during an eight year period when a lot of field maintenance was required in order to keep pace with the bad weather.
“We had so many problems with the field before going to turf,” said Wheeler. “I can’t tell you how much practice time we lost, and I think that played a major factor in three of our regional losses during the eight year span before transitioning to a turf field.”
Fielding ground balls on the dirt was an adventure for her team's infielders, according to Wheeler.
“I once had one of my girls take a routine ground ball straight to the eye because it took an odd bounce off a clump of dirt,” said Wheeler. “Playing on the turf last year we had none of that — you get two hops and the girls love playing on it.”
Wheeler hopes to see future improvements in fan seating. The park district has torn down the old media boxes, but has put construction plans on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.
The only complaint that Wheeler has heard regarding the turf is that sunflower seeds aren't allowed on the field, but that’s just something people will need to get over.
“The Superblock is a beautiful facility altogether, and I’m hopeful that other towns get a chance to experience it,” said Wheeler. “It is one of the best decisions the city of Carbondale has ever decided to do.”
Senior first baseman Kate Crombar is very accustomed to fielding ground balls at her home softball field. Crombar is signed on to continue her softball career at John A. Logan college on a full-ride athletic scholarship.
“My first two years, we obviously had dirt and picking balls at first base, while also trying to field ground balls was a whole different ball game,” said Crombar. “We never knew which direction the ball would go in.”
Crombar added that fielding ground balls has become more predictable on the turf and spoke about some additions she’d like to see the facilities.
“The turf has brought out a whole new energy to make the game more fast-paced, and I hope they continue to make improvements like that around the Superblock,” said Crombar. “ They’ve already started by tearing down the old press box. Next up should be replacing the old manual scoreboard with something electronic.”
With all spring and summer sports put on hold due to COVID-19, all parks and facilities have been closed down to help enforce social distancing and player safety.
The turf that was implemented to allow teams to play on the field every day has left athletes like Crombar hopeful for sports in her senior year.
Crombar just wants one more chance to represent No. 13 for the Terriers.
“Senior season has been something I’ve looked forward to since I was in fourth grade,” said Crombar with hope in her voice. “It’s been pretty tough not knowing if we’re going to have sports to play this season. It’s tough just looking at my jersey in the house or driving past the Superblock without any softball to play.”
At this point, the team is waiting for a decision to be made on May 1 to find out if schools will be reopened. Until then, Crombar and her teammates are praying for a season.
618-351-5178
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!