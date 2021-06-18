Boys Track and Field | Marion dominates field events at Class 2A State meet

CHARLESTON — Marion finished seventh at the Class 2A boys state track and field meet on Friday after dominating the field events under scorching temperatures in Charleston.

Marion finished with 30 points and left the field events with a 23-20.5 lead over Sandwich after four Wildcats finished within the Top 8 of their events. Kane Carter did it twice with a sixth-place PR discus throw of 153-5 feet after placing eighth in the shot put with a heave of 48-4.

The junior had big goals entering the day.

“I could have done a lot better in the shot put,” said Carter, “but I PR’d in the discus so today was a pretty good day against the competition.

“I was trying to hit 155 feet in discus and 53 in the shot put, but what I got today is good enough. All I can really do for next season is work.”

Bryson Wilson then took fourth in the long jump with a leap of 22-6 for a Marion squad that also saw Vinson Newsom finish 13th. Neighboring the sand pits were Dyson Roye and Colin Beers battling the winds in the pole vault. Roye took third in the event after clearing a 15-4 bar while Beers earned sixth at 14-7.