Boys Track and Field | Marion dominates field events at Class 2A State meet

CHARLESTON — Marion finished seventh at the Class 2A boys state track and field meet on Friday after dominating the field events under scorching temperatures in Charleston.
Marion finished with 30 points and left the field events with a 23-20.5 lead over Sandwich after four Wildcats finished within the Top 8 of their events. Kane Carter did it twice with a sixth-place PR discus throw of 153-5 feet after placing eighth in the shot put with a heave of 48-4.
The junior had big goals entering the day.
“I could have done a lot better in the shot put,” said Carter, “but I PR’d in the discus so today was a pretty good day against the competition.
“I was trying to hit 155 feet in discus and 53 in the shot put, but what I got today is good enough. All I can really do for next season is work.”
Bryson Wilson then took fourth in the long jump with a leap of 22-6 for a Marion squad that also saw Vinson Newsom finish 13th. Neighboring the sand pits were Dyson Roye and Colin Beers battling the winds in the pole vault. Roye took third in the event after clearing a 15-4 bar while Beers earned sixth at 14-7.
“The wind was a little bit of a factor,” said Roye. “It was more of a cross tail so it was pushing me off to the right a little bit. I had to start off on the left side of the runway and as I ran down I would go towards the middle so I could plant and vault.”
Beers said facing top competition like Normal University’s Colton Naffziger, who cleared 16-3 for gold, helped him strive for new heights. Performing in front of a big crowd was the cherry on top.
“I think it makes it more exciting,” said Beers. “It makes it better to jump and gives us more energy; I think we felt stronger today with bigger poles and enjoyed the bigger crowd.”
Carbondale’s Jackson Grant finished with a second place PR in the discus at 162-1 and a fifth place shot put heave of 51-2. It was a proper send off for the Belmont recruit after succeeding in his first year throwing discus.
“I didn’t think I could do it,” said Grant, “but I worked on it a lot during the summer and didn’t take much time off since my sophomore season.”
Grant missed out on his junior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and finished behind Mascoutah’s Barry Evans, who launched a 53.86 meter discus for first in the event.
South Seven schools were well-represented in the throwing events by Grant, Carter and Centralia sophomore JehChys Brown, who finished third in the shot put at 53-3.
“I actually had a meet where I went up to Mascoutah myself just to compete against Barry and I was undefeated until I went up there,” Grant said with a laugh. “I feel like that helped because if I would have seen him for the first time here I might have been a little bit more intimidated.”
Herrin’s Mason Clough edged out Mount Vernon’s Quani Rudd for the 2-3 spot in the high jump. Clough cleared 6-4 while his teammate Billy Braid took second in the triple jump at 45-3. Braid edged out Cahokia’s Nicholas Deloach in third after the Comanche also tied for seventh in the high jump at 6-2.
Due to heat indexes in the upper 90’s, the IHSA delayed all runners until 5 p.m. which left a two hour gap in between field and track events.
That didn’t stop Carbondale junior Alex Partlow from placing third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:23.40. Despite battling an illness, Partlow shaved 26 seconds off his state time from 2019.
“I gave it everything I could,” said Partlow. “I was injured the entire last year and coming back this season I didn’t have a lot of confidence in cross country, but I’m finding some composure this track season and pretty happy with how it ended.”
Carterville’s Townsend Barton claimed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 38.54 that shaved nearly a second off his sectional time.
Benton’s Gavin Genisio (4:17.49) and Centralia’s Brooks Harlan (418.42) then finished 3-4 in the 1600-meter run. There was no catching Herscher’s Drew Rogers, who won both the 3200 and 1600 runs and setting the state record at 4:13.26 in the mile.
Genisio was pleased after a highly successful freshman season.
“I’m pretty proud with how I did today,” said Genisio. “I’m not sure if it could have gone any better, but hats off to Drew — he’s probably the best runner I’ve faced.”
Harlan, in his final race, believes he will look back on this race one day.
“When I’m older I’m going to look back and tell people I ran a race with four of the best runners of all time,” said Harlan. “It was just fun being here after a long year.”
