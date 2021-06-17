Boys Track | Goreville's Rushing clocks two Top 6 times at Class 1A State meet

Du Quoin enjoyed a big day from junior Landon Swiney, who flashed his cross country skills with an 11th place finish in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:02.84. The Indians were also represented by Trelin Smith in the high jump with a leap of 1.90 meters that tied with Sterling Stotts of Camp Point Central for ninth place.

Du Quoin’s other Smith, Nathan Smith, accompanied Jonathan Gomes, Reese Tilley and Conor Gross in the 4x800-meter relay with a 15th place time of 8:42.00. Pinckneyville’s group of Isaac Teel, Dylan Bledsoe, Steven Hirte and Daniel Garavaglia were disqualified in the event after IHSA officials ruled one runner outside of the exchange zone.

“It was pretty awesome making it to state and the competition is so much different than what we are used to,” said Garavaglia, who also competed in the state 400-meter dash. “It kind of stinks we got DQ’d in the 4x800 because we ran a good time.”

Garavaglia ran the 4x400-meter relay during the regular season, but backed out after experiencing some dizziness during sectionals. He set his mind on staying hydrated and seeking shade to compete in his last track meet of high school.