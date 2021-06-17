Boys Track | Goreville's Rushing clocks two Top 6 times at Class 1A State meet

CHARLESTON — Representing Southern Illinois was Goreville senior Cole Rushing’s goal coming into Thursday’s Class 1A state track and field meet.
Mission accomplished.
Rushing shined early on when he placed sixth in the 100-meter dash and outpaced Peyton Locke of Rockridge for a new PR time of 11.09. The senior battled outdoor temperatures well into the 90’s, but only heated up from there.
Almost two hours later, Rushing sprinted the 200-yard dash around O’Brien Field’s blue track at Eastern Illinois University to place fifth overall with a time of 22.80. The sprinter finished just 0.18 seconds shy of his PR.
“I was really happy to be here today,” said Rushing. “The fact that I could go to state in two events, I was really thankful.”
The COVID-19 pandemic erased Rushing’s junior track season, but he still believes he performed better this season than he would have last year.
“The fact that I made it to state this year definitely makes up for my junior year I didn’t get,” said Rushing. “I’m glad I could represent the southern part of our state with a bunch of runners just as fast as me.”
Rushing plans to remain local and sprint at SIU following graduation. His efforts as Goreville’s solo state nominee finished the Blackcats 36th overall in the standings with nine points.
Du Quoin enjoyed a big day from junior Landon Swiney, who flashed his cross country skills with an 11th place finish in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:02.84. The Indians were also represented by Trelin Smith in the high jump with a leap of 1.90 meters that tied with Sterling Stotts of Camp Point Central for ninth place.
Du Quoin’s other Smith, Nathan Smith, accompanied Jonathan Gomes, Reese Tilley and Conor Gross in the 4x800-meter relay with a 15th place time of 8:42.00. Pinckneyville’s group of Isaac Teel, Dylan Bledsoe, Steven Hirte and Daniel Garavaglia were disqualified in the event after IHSA officials ruled one runner outside of the exchange zone.
“It was pretty awesome making it to state and the competition is so much different than what we are used to,” said Garavaglia, who also competed in the state 400-meter dash. “It kind of stinks we got DQ’d in the 4x800 because we ran a good time.”
Garavaglia ran the 4x400-meter relay during the regular season, but backed out after experiencing some dizziness during sectionals. He set his mind on staying hydrated and seeking shade to compete in his last track meet of high school.
“You’ve just gotta have the right mindset honestly,'' said Garavaglia. “I feel like a lot of people can psych themselves out with the heat. It was important for me to be out here and run with the Gomes brothers of Du Quoin because those guys are like my best friends and we’ve been competing for four years.”
Pinckneyville’s Joey Laccino matched his teammates with an eighth place finish in the triple jump at 12.56 meters.
Vienna’s Lane Ross logged a ninth place finish in the long jump with a leap of 6.33 meters.
And while Rushing carried the flag for Goreville with nine points, Pinckneyville finished with two points in a six-way tie for 63rd place. Harvest Christian Academy (Elgin) took home the state plaque with a first place finish that outscored Salt Fork (Catlin) in second, 51-38.
“Today was a good way to end my high school career,” said Rushing. “I have to thank my parents for encouraging me to go the extra mile in track.”
The Class 2A state track and field meet starts at noon on Friday at EIU.
618-351-5178