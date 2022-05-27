Boys Track | Herrin's Nelson set for big day at IHSA State Track Meet

CHARLESTON – Chris Nelson was the big winner during Friday’s 2A State Track Meet prelims. The Herrin freshman competed in four events and advanced to Saturday’s finals in all four.

Nelson ran the 100-meters in 11.02, the 200m in 22.06, tied for first in the high jump with a 1.88m mark and was the anchor in Herrin’s 4x200 relay team, which finished second with a mark of 1:29.44. Logan Clough, Riley Chrostoski and Kyrese Lukens will join Nelson on the track for that relay.

Marion will be represented in six events Saturday morning – led by Bryson Wilson who is a finalist in the 400m and the long jump as well as being the anchor leg in the Wildcats’ 4x400m team. Hayden Lees, Sean Hudspath and River Doss are the first three legs of the team. Lees and Hudspath also helped Marion advance to Saturday’s finals in the 4x800m with Logan Morgan and Mekyre Lomax joining them. Colin Beers was one of several pole vaulters to max out at 4.10m to create a massive first place tie heading into the finals. Kane Carter's shot put throw of 14.82 also earned him a spot in Saturday's final.

Benton’s Gavin Genisio continued his distance consistency, finishing third in both the 800m and 1600m with times of 1:56.73 and 4:21.65, respectively.

Carterville’s Townsend Burton took third in the 300m hurdles with a time of 40:37 to advance to the finals and Carbondale’s Jordan Lopez’s 15.10m was good enough to get him a second day of throws in the shot put.

In Thursday’s 1A prelim meet Du Quoin long jumper Jaden Smith’s 6.56 was good for fifth and an advancement to Saturday’s finals. The Indians also sent the 4x100m relay team of Malik Jones, Triston Webb, Jonathon Hamilton and Da’Marion Johnson to the finals after their 43.68 mark.

Pinckneyville’s Isaac Teel ran the mile in 4:23.95 to advance to Saturday and Christopher’s Josh Bevis went 41.63 in the 300m hurdles to advance to the finals as well.

The IHSA State Track Finals will begin at 10 a.m. with the first sections of the 3200m race to determine who will advance to the finals later in the day. The field events will begin simultaneously at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0