Boys Track | Marion finishes strong at Mascoutah Sectional

MASCOUTAH — The Mount Vernon boys track team may have taken the Class 2A sectional title home with them, but it was Marion who scored the last laugh.

For the first three legs of the 4x400m relay – the closing event of the meet – it looked like the Rams would cruise to a victory while the Wildcats were battling it out with Mascoutah for second place. When Bryson Wilson got the baton for the final leg, he had between 30 and 40 meters to make up. By the time he rounded the last turn for the final 100 meter stretch, he’d made that up and had taken the lead while his teammates cheered him on from the turf field.

“It definitely motivates you,” he said of that support. “It’s good to have the fan base, especially so far from home, coming out and supporting me, especially in that last 100 meters.”

He’d finish strong, never letting his lead go to claim the win in the closing event.

“I think we’re pumped,” Marion coach Chico Castellano said after he and the rest of the coaching staff calmed down a little. “That made us more excited and I think we’re ready for state now. That just got us pumped up and now we’re ready to go.”

Wilson said his experience running the solo 400-meter – he won first place in that event earlier in the day – gave him the confidence in the relay version of the race.

“I’ve got a lot of experience in how to run it so I just used that and brought it to the 4x4,” he said. “It seemed to work out.”

Outside of the meet’s final race, Marion had a strong showing – with two relay teams and eight other individuals qualifying for state.

“Extremely proud of all the kids, they all did very well. Even our cheering section – the kids who weren’t competing today, they came out and cheered us on. I’m just very proud of all of them,” Castellano said before reflecting on the 4x400-meter win again. “I think that’ll carry us through into state. As coaches, we’ve got to be able to keep them ready and excited for the big meet and that’s one thing we’re going to stress besides working hard.”

Wilson qualified for three different events by himself, with his long jump being good enough to send him to state along with his times in both 400m races. Hayden Lees, Sean Hudspath and River Doss will join Wilson in the 4x400 with Lees and Hudspath also qualifying with 4x800m teammates Meyke Lomax and Logan Morgan. Kane Carter’s performance in both throwing events was good to earn him a bid in the state meet while teammate Maurice Marvin’s shot put distance was just enough to earn him a state bid. Dylon Nalley won the 3200m race to punch his ticket and Colin Beers (tied for first) and Garrett Mohler (fourth) both cleared the 13-feet necessary to qualify in pole vault.

“I think they all did what they were supposed to do. My second vaulter (Mohler) qualified – he was on the bubble,” Castellano said. “The relays did what they were supposed to do and I think everyone did very well overall. Not too many surprises because I knew they had it in them.”

Outside Marion, Herrin will have competitors in five events, including freshman Chris Nelson who qualified for four events alone – winning the 100- and 200-meters, finishing third in high jump and helping the Tigers win the 4x200m relay. Classmate Kyrese Lukens will join him in both that relay and in the 100m, which he finished second only to Nelson in. Logan Clough and Caden Miles make up the rest of the Herrin 4x200 team.

Carbondale’s Jordan Lopez also qualified in the shot put and discus and his teammate Austin Dedecker took second in the 400m to earn a bid to state as well.

Benton sophomore Gavin Genisio dominated in the 800- and 1600-meter runs to punch his ticket to next weekend’s state meet and Caterville’s Townsend Barton’s time in the 300m hurdles was good for a state spot as well. Harrisburg’s Andrew Unthank also qualified in the discus.

The state meet begins May 27 at Eastern Illinois University with the finals being held on May 28.

