Boys Track | Youth shines at IHSA State Track Finals

CHARLESTON – Herrin freshman Chris Nelson highlighted a successful day for young Southern Illinois athletes in the IHSA State Track Meet Saturday at Eastern Illinois University.

Nelson competed in four events in the finals, winning gold in both the 100m dash and as part of a school-record setting 4x200m relay team with Logan Clough, Riley Chrostoski and fellow freshman Kyrese Lukens. Nelson also took fifth in both the high jump and the 200m dash. His 100m time of 10.70 would’ve placed him second in the 3A running of the race.

“It’s amazing. I’ve got three more years to be on this track, it’s great,” Nelson said. “Knowing I’ve started off this good now is a great sign.”

Nelson added that he didn’t know if he’d won until he heard his name announced. “It felt great.”

The Tigers cruised to victory in the 4x200, which Nelson anchored, smashing the school record by more than a second and outpacing second-place Kankakee by almost three tenths of a second.

“We’re going to end up on the wall in the gymnasium and we’re going to be posted as the school record,” Clough said, thinking about the accomplishments. “It’s cool to have both, I don’t think I can pick one.”

Clough admitted that, at the beginning of the year he didn’t think a state relay title was possible, but credited the hard work they put in. He also acknowledged that, with how young the team is – he’s a sophomore while Chrostoski is the lone senior – bodes well for the future of Herrin track.

“We’re going to be good the next couple of years,” he said with a big smile. “Hopefully we can get some more here next year and win some more gold medals.”

Clough added that it’s comforting to be able to hand off to Nelson. “Chris is crazy. We’re all amazed by him every time he runs.”

The Tigers took seventh on the day with Nelson being a part of all 29 points scored.

Nelson wasn’t alone as a young state champion – Pinckneyville’s Isaac Teel, a sophomore, took gold in the 1600m race in class 1A, leading the entire time. He also took fifth in the 3200m race.

“It’s a great feeling. I put so much work in during the season to be as ready for this moment as I can,” Teel said about the gold medal. “I earned it.”

While most of the other distance state champions earned their victories through late surges in down the stretch, Teel never wavered from his pace and never relinquished his lead. He said he tried not to think too much about a strategy during the race.

“It’s hard to think about sometimes. Sometimes the smartest thing to do could be to run it strategically, stay with the pack and try to kick at the end,” he said. “But I feel the style to run for me is to go all the way as hard as I can.”

Benton sophomore Gavin Genisio put up strong performances in both the 800m – second only to the new state record set by Lincoln senior Garrett Slack. Genisio would then finish fifth in the 1600m which saw another senior, Limestone’s Wilson Georges, demolish the previous state record.

Mount Vernon finished tied for second place as a team with Mount Zion while Kankakee ran away with the team state title. The Rams were led by Jacob Morrison’s first place finish in the long jump, Tanner Koontz’s second place pole vault and Alec Sledge’s third place finish in the 300m hurdles and fourth place in the 110m hurdles. The 4x100m relay team of Marcus Garrett, Sledge, Anthony Lash and Morrison also earned points for the effort.

Marion took sixth place overall with 30 points, led by senior Bryson Wilson who scored in both the long jump and the 400m. Wilson also anchored the fifth place 4x400m relay team. The Wildcats also earned points with a third place finish in the 4x800m relay with the team of Hayden Lees, Logan Morgan, Mekye Lomax and Sean Hudspath. Colin Beers took sixth in the pole vault and, another young star Dylon Nalley took fourth in the 3200m after leading for over half the race.

Nalley said he knew eventual winner Drew Rogers would take over the race at some point (his 9:16.38 mark was almost five seconds ahead of second place), it was just a matter of when. That allowed him to focus on running his own race and aiming at his own school record, which he fell just shy of. Fortunately for both Nalley and the Wildcats, he’s only a sophomore so he’ll have more opportunities to break his own record. He said he was dreading the race all day because it was his first race on the state stage since he was injured as a freshman.

Marion’s Kane Carter took 11th in shot put, right behind Carbondale’s lone state finalist Jordan Lopez.

In 1A, Du Quoin’s Landen Swiney cracked the top nine in the 3200m with a time of 9:52.01. Jaden Smith took fifth in the long jump for the Indians with a 6.56 and Jakob Eaton took 10th in the pole vault with a 3.80m mark. The 4x100m relay team of Malik Jones, Triston Webb, Jonathan Hamilton and Da’Marion Johnson finished seventh.

In the 300m hurdles, Christopher’s Josh Bevis finished sixth in the 1A race while Carterville’s Townsend Burton finished fourth in the 2A. Both were their schools’ lone representatives in the state finals.

