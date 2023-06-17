HERRIN – Chris Nelson’s encore performance on the track this spring was a strong one, competing in and winning championships in two sprint relays, while also placing second in two individual sprint races at the Class 2A State Track Meet.

Because of those outstanding achievements, the Herrin High School sophomore is our Southern Illinoisan Boys Track Athlete of the Year.

Nelson ran the second leg of the 4 x 100 meter relay, which placed first overall in a new school record time of 41.66 seconds.

He ran the anchor leg of the 4 x 200 meter sprint relay that placed first overall in 1:27.25, also a new school record.

He fell just short of defending his state title in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.07 seconds after running a stunning, yet wind-aided time of 10.4 seconds in the qualifying round the day before the state finals.

And he was also second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 21.70 seconds, just off his school record best time of 21.5 seconds.

Nelson was our choice over Benton’s dynamic distance runner, Gavin Genisio. A junior, Genisio won the only race he ran – the 1600 meters – with a sizzling time of 4 minutes, 8.68 seconds.

Many times, that accomplishment would be good enough to win our award, but not this year.

Another Herrin athlete – sophomore Kyrese Lukens – was also worthy of consideration as he, too, ran legs on the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 meter state championship relays, as well as finishing third in the 100 meter dash (11.08 seconds) and ninth in the 200 meters (22.10 seconds). His only hurdle so to speak is competing in the same events as Nelson.

Herrin boys track coach James Elliott said Nelson is a special athlete and it’s tough to find an apt description of his skills.

“Chris is a true competitor,” Elliott said. “He loves track and field and he means business when he comes to practice or participates in a meet. He brings his ‘A’ game every time.”

Elliott said Nelson is dependable as much as he is competitive.

“There is much that Chris has accomplished in just two years with us,” he said. “And we have a lot to look forward to from him these next two years. I think Chris will continue to improve because he will continue to get pushed in practice by his teammates. Kyrese, Logan Clough, and Exavier Williams are all excellent athletes. That makes for some great intrasquad competition.”

Elliott said he is looking to adjust the team schedule next spring to perhaps find a prestigious meet or two outside the Southern Illinois region.

Herrin assistant track coach Zack Riley said Nelson is amazing.

“Chris just has so much raw talent,” said Riley, a former state champion in the high jump at Herrin. “So much of that talent is natural ability, which makes our job so much easier as coaches. He is definitely one of the best high school sprinters I have ever seen.”

Marion High School boys track coach Enrico “Chico” Castellano describes Nelson as a “phenomenal track athlete” and a “once-in-a-lifetime” sprinter, who will continue to dominate track in the region for the next two years.

“It’s exciting to watch him run and I can’t wait to see what records he will break next year,” Castellano said.

Du Quoin boys track coach Derek Beard feels similarly.

“Chris has been very impressive to compete against the last two years,” he said. “We’ve had some speed the last two years here at Du Quoin, but we know that Chris has the ability to run us down if we don’t have a big enough lead going into his leg. He has been so impressive to watch these last two years and he is going to be fun to watch the next two years, too.”

Nelson was humbled with the recognition.

“I wasn’t expecting to win, but it feels good, because I know how hard I worked between last year and this year to get ready for track season,” he said. “Hopefully, I can continue to improve and keep doing some great things on the track. If I do, maybe I will this award one or two more times.”

Nelson, who stands an even 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds, is noticeably bigger than he was a year ago as a freshman.

“I’m pretty comfortable with the weight I’m at right now, but if I add some weight from lifting and growing these next two years, I would be fine with that. I think the best way to get faster is to get stronger, so I plan on spending some time in the weight room this summer.”

When commenting on last month’s state meet at Charleston, Nelson said the best part for him was helping his teammates win two sprint relays and bring home the third-place team trophy.

“I am most proud of that,” he said. “Hopefully, we can win a state title before I graduate. That’s at the top of my priority list.”

And if winning more individual championships happen, he would be OK with that, too.

“I never assume that I am the best,” he said. “There could always be someone out there who comes out of nowhere to surprise you … kind of like I did last year as a freshman. All I can focus on is making myself better. I approach each meet the same way. Do my best and hope it’s good enough.”

Nelson’s “good enough” is pretty doggone good. He is on the short list of fastest runners in the state and will pretty much be able to name which college he would like to run for on scholarship in a couple of years.

“Right now, the 100 is probably still my best event, but my time in the 200 got a lot better this year. I went from never being able to break 22 seconds to running a 21.5. As I get bigger and stronger, that could become my better event. Who knows?”

Nelson said he plans to compete in other sports at HHS – football this fall and basketball this winter. He has already been playing in summer basketball tournaments with the varsity.

“College coaches really like multi-sport athletes,” he said. “I know there are injury risks, but I just have have to get stronger so that I can handle the extra work.”

Moving forward, Nelson said he is excited about having two more years to participate in high school athletics.

“I just want to get better every year,” he said. “My dream is to be successful in college, make the USA team, and someday compete in the Olympics. That would be awesome. I envision myself winning a gold medal.”

Such thinking is not so far-fetched anymore.