Girls Track | Du Quoin, Nashville should contend for gold in State Finals

The IHSA State Track and Field Meets are officially underway, with the girls Class 1A prelims running Thursday and the 2A and 3A prelims running Friday. After the first round of cuts, there’s still a number of Southern Illinois athletes who will be vying for a state championship Saturday morning.

In Class 1A, Du Quoin and Nashville had strong showings in the preliminary qualifiers while Marion, Carbondale, Herrin and Anna-Jonesboro all had athletes making the cut in the 2A prelims.

Du Quoin is sending six different athletes across five events to the state meet – with Olivia Phillips taking sixth in the 800-meter prelim to make the cut and Grace Alongi doing the same in the 400m with a personal best 1:00.06 and Sophie Hill taking seventh in the high jump. The Indians also took first in the 4x400m with the team of Lauren Heape, Olivia and Isabella Phillips and Alongi finishing almost a full two seconds before second place and finished just .01 second behind the winner in the 4x800m relay with Heape, Olivia Phillips, Kallie Oestreicher and Alongi.

Nashville also is sending two relay teams to the state finals with the 4x100m team of Shelby Thorson, Emma VanHise, Talanie Kozuszek and Halle Rueter taking fourth with a time of 49.80 and the 4x200 team of Thorson, Paityn Matecki, Kozuszek and Rueter finishing just .07 seconds out of first place.

Rueter also qualified in the 100m dash with a season best time of 12.58. Alyssa Cole rounds out the Hornettes in the state finals with her sixth place discus throw of 37.05m, good for a personal best.

In Friday’s 2A state prelim, Brodie Denny finished sixth in the 800m with a time of 2:23.27 to advance to Saturday’s finals for Anna-Jonesboro.

Marion is sending a total of five athletes across four events with Maryiah Menicucci finishing third in the shot put and eighth in the discus and Bailey Williams finishing eighth in the long jump on the individual side and the 4x100m relay team of Janae Maxwell, Kaydence Kelly, Olivia Hartwell and Williams just making the cut with a ninth place finish – just .01 second behind the eighth place finishers.

Carbondale’s Madyson Swope set a personal best in the shot put with a 12.97m heave to finish second and took fifth in the discus with a 38.63m throw.

Herrin sophomore Karli Mann finished fourth in the triple jump with 10.95m.

Du Quoin enters Saturday with the best chance to bring a state title down south with both its distance relay teams looking like strong contenders, but Nashville’s 4x200m team won’t have to shave much off its prelim time to also earn the gold.

Swope looks firmly positioned to at least earn silver in the shot put, but will have to exceed her personal record by over .16m – over six inches – to match the established distance ahead of her. Menicucci also has a good-sized buffer between her and fourth place, meaning the conference rivals should make the podium together in shot put.

