Girls Track | Du Quoin's Olivia Phillips commits to Purdue

Olivia Phillips may go down as one of the most decorated track stars in Du Quoin High School history and now she knows where she’ll continue her academic and athletic career. Phillips committed to Purdue University this week – a decision that she said wasn’t a very hard one at all.

“When I went and visited, the academics they have are outstanding. The family atmosphere of the team was fantastic,” Phillips said. “I immediately fell in love and they brought me in like I was already a part of the team. I had so much fun with them and I couldn’t think of anything else.”

Phillips is part of a strong senior class for Du Quoin – one that has already reached the mountaintop of a state championship as freshmen in 2019 and one eager to get back to that success to close our their high school careers. But even among a strong class, Phillips could reach rarefied air.

She’s already set the school record in the mile – breaking Gabby Alongi’s record set in 2019 – and has been a part of three different school record relay teams.

“We’ve had a good run of success because we’ve got some good athletes and she’s probably the top one,” girls track and field coach Shane Boyett said. “Like a lot of our seniors, she can do anything…We scored 31 points at state last year and she was a part of at least 20 of them.”

With her college decision out of the way, Phillips says she’s relieved because now she has one less thing to worry about – senior year of high school can be stressful enough as it is. But that pressure to succeed hasn’t gone anywhere.

“That pressure is still there to want to perform well — both for the team I’m going to in the future, but with the team I’m still with,” she said. “I want to spend as much time with them as possible and do as much as we can to succeed.”

Boyett said it’s hard to see the effects of that pressure being lifted because “she’s going to work the same way before and after.” It’s that work ethic that helped Phillips during the COVID-imposed shut down.

“It was very – both mentally and physically – hard. You couldn’t be around people because we had to stay inside and be self-isolated. But I think it helped with my motivation because it showed that I really wanted to do this,” she said. “The seniors had a group chat and we’d communicate throughout the day to talk about what workout we’re doing that day. That helped keep everybody up and on the same track and motivated.”

Boyett said that hard work shows not just on the track, but also in the classroom so going to Purdue “isn’t a surprise in either avenue.”

Maybe the biggest hurdle Phillips will have to tackle – provided she doesn’t add hurdles to her impressive list of events – will be the distance between her new home and the one she’ll be leaving behind. It’s a five hour trip up to West Lafayette – four on the way back because of the time change – which will be the furthest the senior has been away from Du Quoin for the longest stretch of time.

“Coach (Eric) Kirkpatrick told me I was going to get homesick no matter what,” she said. “I’ve never been homesick – I’ve stayed at Camp Ondessonk for a week straight and never been homesick. But that’s just a week and an hour away from home. I know my family will be here in Du Quoin when I get back so that will help me out a lot. I’m just excited to get to Purdue.”

