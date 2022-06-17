Girls Track & Field | Carbondale's Madyson Swope continues to surprise only herself

Carbondale’s Madyson Swope entered this year with some high expectations after finishing fourth in the state in shot put and eighth in discus as a sophomore last year. And, much like her personal records in those events, she smashed those expectations as a junior.

Swope ran the table in the discus – finishing first in all seven meets she competed in, including the IHSA 2A State Championships. In the shot put, she took first in the Salem Sectional and finished second in both the South Seven Conference meet and the State Championships.

That level of consistency and success has earned her the title of The Southern Illinoisan’s 2022 Girls’ Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Carbondale track coach Greg Storm said he came into this year challenging the junior thrower.

“The main thing we talked about – I wasn’t the head coach last year, but I saw the performance – we talked about dealing with the expectations that come with her performances from last year. When you become All-State, now more eyes are on you and more people are paying attention,” he said.

Storm wasn’t the only one who had the confidence in Swope to bring home a gold medal this year. In fact, Swope was the only person who didn’t believe gold was in her sights.

“Everyone expected me to win this year except me – I didn’t at all,” she said with a chuckle. “Everybody was saying it and I was just like ‘Stop jinxing me.’ So when I came back to school, it was all ‘We told you you could do it.’ Now the expectation is to win both and dang, that’s rough.”

Swope entered the sectional meet on the heels of an admittedly disappointing South Seven Conference meet. She was recovering from a hip injury the week prior and, even though she was hitting 40-feet in practice in the shot put, she only managed 37-feet in the meet. The fact that that throw followed a personal-best mark in the discus made it even more disappointing for the junior. She admitted she was “so, incredibly mad” at her performance and Storm believes that motivated her to dominate in the Sectional.

“Going into conference, I think not placing first in the shot put gave her a little bit of motivation going into the sectional meet,” he said. “When she did what she did at sectionals, she was able to carry that on.”

Another motivating factor for Swope – and has been since her freshman year – was getting throws coach DeAndre Smith to actually give her some praise.

“I work all season, been working since freshman year to hear him say ‘I’m proud of you’ or ‘Congratulations’ or hug me because he doesn’t do any of it,” she said. “When he finally told me he was proud of me, I started crying and I really wanted him to cry, but he doesn’t cry. I just love him so much. He’s like a dad to me. I just really appreciate him.”

She finally got that after taking gold at state and almost got to see her coach cry after he got off the phone with her mom – but she doesn’t think she’ll ever see him shed a tear.

Swope’s best event heading into the year was shot put and she’d been perfecting her technique all season long. However, it was discus that she took the gold in and even she can’t explain how that happened.

“Discus, I don’t know what happened. I can’t even explain what happened,” she said. “I was looking at the record on the wall and I was thinking I could beat that. So I was working harder and harder and discus became my favorite sport this year.”

The only person in Carbondale’s track and field program that seems to be surprised by Swope’s success is herself and that’s been the case ever since she arrived on campus.

“I came from a little middle school, Unity Point, so I wasn’t expecting to be amazing. But when I got here, I talked to coach Smith and he showed me how amazing I could be if I really wanted myself to be,” she said. “That’s when I decided I was going to go for it. I decided this year was going to be my year and next year is absolutely going to be my year.”

That’s scary news for anyone who throws in the state of Illinois.

The rest of the field

Swope had stiff competition for Track and Field Athlete of the Year. While she established herself as the best thrower in Southern Illinois and near the top in the state (she finished the year ranked second in shot put and fourth in discus in 2A), she faced some of the best the track had to offer in our voting.

Last year’s Track and Field Athlete of the Year, Olivia Phillips of Du Quoin put up numbers that certainly merited a successful title defense. The future Boilermaker went undefeated in the 800m and 1600m races in the regular season and set a personal best mark of 2:16.55 in the 800m to win the sectional championship. She took second in the 1600m in the sectional, but did not run that race in the state finals. She finished fifth in the State 800m. Phillips also took first in the 3200m in the Du Quoin Coed meet, the Lady Titan Invite and the River-to-River Conference Meet. As part of a stellar 4x400m relay team, she went unbeaten in every meet until the State Championships. After setting the best mark in the prelims, the Indians took second in the finals.

Herrin’s Karli Mann was maybe the most versatile athlete in the area. Throughout the season, she competed in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 300m hurdles, high jump, triple jump, long jump, 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m – a total of 10 different events. Her best was the triple jump, though, as she finished first in five meets on the year, setting a personal best mark of 37-feet-3.75-inches. She finished third in the triple jump at the State Championships.

Christopher’s Amiah Hargrove took the conference championship and the sectional championship in both the 100m and 200m dashes. She set her best mark in the 100m at the 1A State Championships, finishing 15th with a time of 12.75. Her best time in the 200m this year was 27.46, which she set at the sectional meet and she took 10th in the race at Eastern Illinois University with a time of 27.76.

Kayden Gilmore led Murphysboro in points this year with 179, putting her career total at 292.5. She took the “Triple Crown” of distance running in the SIRR Meet, taking first in the 800m, 1600m and 3200m runs before closing off the day with a second place performance in the 4x400m relay.

