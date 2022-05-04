Girls Track & Field | Du Quoin, Herrin dominate in SIRR Conference Meet

NASHVILLE – There’s a lot to be said about Du Quoin and Herrin’s victories in their respective divisions at the River-to-River Conference meet Wednesday in Nashville, but the Herrin team summed it best with a simple “Winning is good.”

It’s especially good for the Tigers who had a streak of six straight SIRR Ohio Division championships snapped two years ago. Head coach Dusty Mallow cracked a huge smile thinking about the sour taste that’s finally out of his mouth.

“This feels real good,” he laughed.

Both Du Quoin and Herrin started strong in the field events, with the Tigers holding a 12 point lead over Harrisburg and a 24 point lead over eventual second place finishers Murphysboro. Herrin was able to ride strong performances out of Karli Mann in both the triple and long jump –taking first in both and from Loreal Tucker in the shot put (second place) and discus (first) to build that lead.

“Traditionally, we’ve always been really good in the field,” Mallow said. “I knew, on the track, we were going to score some points. I’m very pleased.”

But the most dominant performance of the day was Du Quoin’s. The Indians held a 21 point lead coming out of the field events built on the backs of four individual Mississippi Division championships during the first hour of the meet. Ellee Green cleared 5-foot-2-inches in the high jump to take first place, beating out teammate Sophie Hill and Nashville’s Hailey Baugh who tied for second place with a five-foot jump. Kallie Oestreicher’s 8-foot-6-inch pole vault was good for first place while teammate Jalynn Wood finished second with a vault six inches lower. Love Dunklin and Grave Alongi took first and second in both the triple and long jumps as well. Adriana Stewart’s shot put of 33-feet-5-inches was good for second behind Nashville’s Kris May’s throw of 33-feet-8-inches. Nashville’s Alyssa Cole finished first in the discuss with a 118-11-inch throw and teammate Ruby Konkel took third. Du Quoin’s Addi Darnell took fourth in the event to get the Indians four more points.

“We knew we’re strong in the jumps. We knew with Grace and Love Dunklin in the long and triple that we’d have a good shot of going one-two there,” Du Quoin coach Shane Boyett said. “In the high jump – we have two really great high jumpers and hopefully they can do something in the sectionals, too. Then Stewart in the shot and Darnell in the discus, we knew if we did strong in the field events, we’d be set for the running.”

But the individual performance of the day was from Du Quoin star Olivia Phillips. The senior won three individual titles in the 800, 1600 and 3200-meter races. She smashed the previous Mississippi Division records in the 1600 -- shaving almost 15 seconds off of Gabby Alongi’s 2019 mark – and the 3200 – breaking the Brittni Peck’s 2005 mark by over 32 seconds. In the 4x400-meter relay, her and teammates Isabella Phillips, Lauren Heape and Kallie Oestreircher broker the previous Miss. Division record by two seconds. The only record Phillips didn’t break? Her own record in the 800 from last year.

“She had a day. We put her in those three events and knew we were asking a lot of her,” Boyett said. “She got the two mile and kept going from there. She didn’t let up and had a great performance. There’s no denying it.”

What became the most exciting race of the night was the 1600-meter as Phillips had to overtake Anna-Jonesboro’s Brodie Denny in the final 100-meters to take the victory.

“I’m always a chaser, so is Grace Alongi. Gabby (Alongi) did the same exact thing. That’s how we instill really hard work ethic. I just told myself not to panic and just run my race – always run your race no matter what,” Phillips said about the race. “Everybody did a great job. Brody did a great job of pushing me. I’m really proud of everyone. After running the two-mile, 800 and now this, I’m really proud of myself.”

As Phillips found the strength to overtake Denny, who had overtaken Phillips the previous lap, she credited the help of her coaches, mom and Oestreircher to give her that motivation she needed to “just tell myself to go.

“It’s a blessing to have those people. It really makes you want to push.”

Now, the coaches and athletes look ahead to sectionals and both coaches have reasons to feel confident.

“We have a great group of girls and especially this senior class. They’re undefeated in the conference and hopefully we keep that up and they never lose in sectionals,” Boyett said. “We got to do that next week. It’s a great way to end the season, especially for these seniors.”

“We always run the conference meet for the team and the sectionals are for the individuals and we’ve got some individuals we’re looking to advance – maybe three or four. I feel real good about that,” Mallow said. “This has been one of the best teams in terms of togetherness. We’re a close team and you can tell the way we celebrate and the way we fight. It’s just a good day.”

