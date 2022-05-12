Girls Track | Marion brings home title, sends seven to state

SALEM — For the first time in school history, the Marion girls track team are Class 2A Sectional Champions, besting second place Mascoutah in the Salem Sectional on Thursday afternoon by 11 points.

The Wildcats got first place finishes from Lily Harris in the pole vault with a personal best jump of 10-feet-3-inches, Bailey Williams in the long jump with a leap of 5.33 meters and the 4x200m relay team of Breanna Stearns, Olivia Hartwell, Kaydence Kelly and Williams.

Marion started off slow in that relay and had trouble with the handoffs, but a smooth transition from Hartwell to Kelly allowed the Wildcats to gain ground and eventually Williams took over second place Waterloo.

Marion also finished second – and thus automatically qualifying for the state meet – in the 4x100m relay (Janae Maxwell, Kelly, Hartwell and Williams), the 100m hurdles (Maddie Maragni) and Maryiah Menicucci’s shot put and discus throws.

Carbondale’s Madyson Swope took first in both of the throwing events.

Mount Vernon’s Ja Breah Liddell took first place in the 400m, beating Mascoutah’s Jayda Williams by over a full second. Anna-Jonesboro’s Brodie Denny finished first and Carbondale’s Eislee Moore finished second in the 800m. Denny also won the 1600m.

Other automatic state bids went to Murphysboro’s Kayden Gilmore in the grueling 3200m, Harrisburg’s Alaina Stone in the pole vault, Mount Vernon’s Kameree Pollard in the 100m and Liddell in the long jump, and Herrin’s Karli Mann is heading to state in the high jump.

Athletes had to battle the sweltering heat on the track, leading to almost nobody outside the top two meeting the state qualification mark throughout the events. Massac County’s Claire Bremer finished fourth in the discus, but beat the state qualifying mark and will join Carbondale’s Swope and Marion’s Menicucci in the state meet. Only three girls finished outside of the top two but still qualified for the state meet.

“It’s horrible – the migraines, the sweat. It’s so bad,” Marion’s Lily Harris said about the heat. “I feel for every girl who’s out here right now.”

The big winner for Marion is Williams, who will be competing for a state championship in three events next Saturday – the two relays and the high jump. But, Harris also brought home an individual sectional championship as well as setting her own personal best.

“It was scary, I’m not going to lie. It was really high up in the air” she said minutes after breaking her personal mark. “But it felt really good. I’ve been working for a while.”

She laughed and said her mouth “hung open for about 10 seconds” after she hit the mat without the bar falling on top of her.

Harris had already won the sectional championship well before she finished vaulting – her mark was two feet over second place – which allowed her to relax a little bit and focus only on her next jump.

“I think that made it really easy, honestly,” she said. “When I have pressure on me, it messes with my head and makes it hard to vault. So being out there by myself and able to compete with just myself made it a lot easier.”

The IHSA State Track Meet is at Eastern Illinois University and runs May 19 through May 21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0