Girls Track | Region loaded with returning state finalists

There was a common trait among most of the local girls who made it to the final day of the IHSA girls state track and field meet last summer: very few of them were seniors.

That means a lot of talent is back for another chance at earning hardware at O’Brien Stadium.

Class 1A

Du Quoin has gained quite a fine reputation at the 1A state meet with its recent success and nearly everyone is back that went a year ago.

“We have pretty much the same girls basket from last year except for Jacqueline Crain,” said Du Quoin coach Shane Boyett. “Plus we have a good freshman class that will help us out.”

Grace Alongi, now a senior, placed fifth in the triple jump and 13th in the 400. She was also a part of the state champion 1,600 relay that also included Lauren Heape, Olivia Phillips and the now-graduated Crain.

That foursome won the grueling final event by three seconds.

The same four also ran the 3,200 relay that placed second in 9:48.32 behind Winnebago, which, it should be noted, had no seniors.

Phillips also placed second in the 800 in 2:20.3 and Jalynn Wood made it to the finals of the 100 hurdles. Both are now seniors and return.

Du Quoin also went to state in the 400 relay with three underclassmen but of those runners only Kallie Oestricher is back on a roster provided by Boyett.

“Our goals are the same,” Boyett said. “Win conference, win sectionals, and compete for a trophy at state.”

Another team in Du Quoin’s own conference, Nashville, also brings back some heavy hitters.

The Hornettes won state titles in the 400 and 800 relays and have three of the four runners back in sophomore Shelby Thorson, senior Halle Rueter and senior Talanie Kozuszek.

Alyssa Cole, now a senior, also advanced to the finals of the discus and placed 15th.

Nashville head coach Jason Alli said the team returns 12 state qualifiers in all, in eight events, and has 27 total girls in the program this season.

“I really believe the team has the potential to build off of what they accomplished last year,” Alli said. “It’s always a team goal to medal at state. To earn a first place medal is a dream come true. Yes, these girls would love to repeat as champions but that is definitely easier said than done.”

Another team in the SIRR’s Mississippi Division, Sparta, brings back a state medalist in senior Kayla Braun, who finished sixth in the shot put at 11.45 meters and became the school’s all-time record holder.

Braun also advanced to the finals in the discus and has all-conference teammate Isabelle Ware back with her in the throwing circles. The Lady Bulldogs also have strong distance runners Hayley Drake and Daira Sangurima being joined by a strong freshman class.

“We look to be competitive at every meet on our schedule,” said Sparta coach Beth Merker.

Goreville made history last season when Macie Tosh advanced to the state finals in the 100 and 300 hurdles, giving the Lady Blackcats their first ever competitor and medalist at O’Brien Stadium.

Tosh, now a junior, is back. She placed seventh in the 300 hurdles at 48.50 and was 20th in the 100 at 16.88.

“We are excited about having her back and she is certainly capable of returning to state,” said Goreville coach Pete Gordon. “She will also be competing in the long jump. Macie was a huge contributor to our Elite Eight girls basketball team this past season and her competitiveness is on display daily in practice or while she is competing.”

Gordon is also expecting big things from senior thrower Jasilyn Westerfield, freshmen distance runners Mikah and Molly Merrill, sophomore Ariana Elms and junior Sierra James.

Class 2A

Another representative from the SIRR Mississippi, Anna-Jonesboro’s Brodie Denny, now a junior, is also back on the track after placing seventh in the 800 in 2:21.84 last year at the 2A meet.

Also hoping to get back to the 2A finals is Herrin’s Karli Mann, a sophomore who placed seventh in the triple jump as a freshman and now has the second-best 2A mark in the state during the indoor season. She’s also in the top 10 in the long jump.

“Karli is one of the best all-around athletes we’ve had at Herrin,” said Herrin coach Dusty Mallow. “I believe she will be a successful athlete in whatever event we put her in this year.”

The Lady Tigers also return Loreal Tucker, who placed second at the SIRR Ohio meet in both shot put and discus, and get a boost from freshman distance runner Ellary Blakey, who has high expectations in the 800 and 1,600 events.

“Our goal is to win conference and advance as many athletes as possible to state,” Mallow said.

Marion has its entire 800 relay returning which placed 10th in the state finals, including now senior Janae Maxwell, who also ran in the state prelims in the 100 dash.

The rest of the relay includes sophomore Kaydence Kelly, junior Bailey Williams and senior Olivia Hartwell. Williams is also a strong jumper and has set school indoor records already this season.

Also back is thrower Maryiah Menicucci, now a senior, who placed fifth in the shot put last summer.

“They all definitely feel like they have some unfinished business to take care of at the state meet this year,” said Marion coach Michele Tate. “Maryiah would like to improve in shot put and qualify in discus, which she is definitely capable of doing. Janae would like to get a better finish in the 100 and the 800 relay team really wants to earn a state medal and break the school record in that event from 1981.”

The Lady Wildcats have also added some standout distance runners to the mix.

“We have a lot of new faces on our team that we are really impressed with and looking forward to seeing what they can do throughout the season,” Tate said. “Our biggest goal is to try to repeat as South Seven champions. We know we will have some tough competition but our girls are confident and up for the challenge.”

Carbondale also returns a state medalist thrower in Madyson Swope, a junior, who placed fourth in the shot put and also throws discus. Olivia Buffington also returns with state relay experience.

Although the Terriers will be without Anna Schurz, who chose to concentrate on soccer, they have added freshman distance runner Eislee Moore, who has already had top-five finishes during the indoor season.

“We are a very young group that has little experience when it comes to high school track and field,” said Carbondale coach Greg Storm. “I believe as the season progresses, we will start to see some big strides from this group and hope to be at our best in the postseason meets.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0