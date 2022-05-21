Girls Track | Swope, Menicucci push each other through friendly rivalry

CHARLESTON – There’s a camaraderie seen in track and field events that is unlike anything else in competition. Despite the athletes competing against each other, the nature of each event means that the mark you’re trying to beat, really, is your own. And that is why, at the end of a tough race, or a fiercely competitive field event, you’ll often see hugs and high fives from people who were just trying to beat each other.

And it is in that sphere that the friendship between Carbondale’s Madyson Swope and Marion’s Maryiah Menicucci exists.

At every event they’ve competed in this year, Swope and Menicucci have been at the top of the leaderboard in the throwing event – often, Menicucci taking the shot put and Swope taking discus. In fact, that was the agreement they made between each other at the start of the year.

So it was extra special for the two friends when Swope set a personal best in the state meet to take second in shot put, ahead of Menicucci’s third place finish.

“It’s incredible,” Swope said about medaling alongside her friend. “We became friends last year and we just push each other so much. I love her so, so much.”

“I’ve loved Mady since I first saw her. We’ve always been there for each other, pushed each other,” Menicucci added. “Even though we’re competing against each other, we’ve always pushed each other and hope for the best for each other.”

The pair have been dominating the throws so far – at the South Seven Conference Meet at the beginning of May, it was Menicucci holding up her end of that bargain, setting a PR to win the shot put while Swope took discus.

In the weather delay between the shot put and discus events, Swope was giving her friend the encouragement to push through in the discus and have a strong showing.

“Obviously I want her to push through today and do good in disc, which she will do,” she said. “I’m always trying to push her with the positive energy.”

It’s not hard to see the two athletes’ closeness, either. While in line for warm-ups before shot put to start the meet off, the two only stopped talking to each other to make their throws. And after the event, the two – with their medals – we both inseparable and emotional.

Swope and Menicucci are able to feed off of each other’s energy and passion and support to achieve their athletic goals and there’s no hint of pride or ego between them. In fact, even though Swope was able to finish ahead of her friend in the shot put, there wasn’t a hint of bragging rights to be found, although, Swope said with a laugh, that might be because Menicucci would get a little mad at her.

But there was plenty for Swope to brag about after the meet resumed after the rain delay as she took gold in the discus. Even while beaming from being the best in the state at what she does, Swope still can’t help but reflect on how much she’ll miss her friend next year.

“I’m going to miss her more than anything next year,” she said, adding she’ll have nobody to talk to. She even said the feeling of standing by her friend with the silver medal is up there with standing atop the podium with the gold. “I love her and I loved being right by her.”

As the two powerhouses on high school throwing walked off the track for the final time together, Menicucci couldn’t fight back the tears while Swope told her to stop before she made her cry.

