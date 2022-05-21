Girls Track | Swope takes gold in rain soaked State Championship

CHARLESTON – Rain soaked the track and split the IHSA State Championship Meet into two halves on Saturday but not even the meanest cloud could put a damper on the excitement everyone involved had at Eastern Illinois University.

Carbondale’s Madyson Swope was the big winner from Southern Illinois, taking second place in shot put in the morning before waiting out a rain storm, coming back out and slinging the discus 39.92 meters to add a gold medal to her haul from the day and getting to share the podium with her best friend, Marion senior Maryiah Menicucci one more time.

“I don’t even know. I cried. Then I cried again because Maryiah is leaving me,” Swope said, talking about her closest friend in the throwing events. “I couldn’t help but jump up and down. I just couldn’t stop smiling.”

Swope said she didn’t think her gold medal throw was that good until they announced the distance.

“I heard it and was like ‘Oh my god.’ I just started jumping up and down. It was amazing.”

Du Quoin’s 4x400m relay team took home the silver medal to close out the 1A meet thanks to a gutsy performance by Grace Alongi in the final 100-meter stretch to pass Grace Erb from Winnebago.

“I knew I would do whatever it took to get my team in the best spot. All I could think about was them. I love this team,” Alongi said of the final stretch. “This is my last race with them. No other way I’d want it to turn out.”

Immediately after crossing the finish line, she was hugged by fellow senior Olivia Phillips before the rest of the relay team joined in. Phillips finished fifth in her 800m race earlier in the day and Alongi took third in the 400m race with a personal record of 59.61 and the Du Quoin relay team of Lauren Heape, Phillips, Kallie Oestreicher and Alongi took third in the 4x800m race as well.

“It was kind of bittersweet. I’m happy to be done for the day and go celebrate with my team. But this is my last race – I’m not running in college. The time I’ve had with my team, I’m going to miss every minute of it,” Alongi said, reflecting on her final track meet. “Not a bad way to go out.”

Du Quoin’s Sophie Hill also took 12th in the high jump with a mark of 1.47m.

Herrin sophomore Karli Mann saved her best triple jump for last, taking third place in the event in the 2A meet.

“It’s awesome, especially going from seventh last year to third,” she said. “It’s such a big accomplishment.”

Mann had scratched on an earlier jump that she thought could’ve been her best, which motivated her to improve upon that for one that would count.

“It’s hard to see yourself scratch on a jump you know was really good because that just means you have to come out and jump better on the next one.”

The Nashville relay teams took bronze in both the 4x100m and the 4x200m. Shelby Thorson, Talanie Kazuszek and Halle Ruerter ran both relays while Emma VanHise ran in the 4x100 and Paityn Matecki was the second leg of the 4x200. Rueter also ran in the 100m dash, placing eighth with a time of 13.15. And Alyssa Cole took sixth in the 1A discus with a throw of 57.07 – a new personal best.

Marion was represented in the 4x100 by Janae Maxwell, Kaydence Kelly, Olivia Hartwell and Bailey Williams and the team finished eighth with a time of 50.46. Williams then immediately had to run over to the Lantz Field House for her long jumps as she was the last 2A jumper to go. She finished sixth with a 5.29m leap. Menicucci took eighth in the discus and bronze in the shot put.

Anna-Jonesboro’s Brodie Denny took eighth in the 800m run with a 2:21.11.

It wasn’t the ideal conditions for a track meet – the jumping events all had to be moved indoors to avoid the weather and rain soaked the final events – but there was nothing but smiles on the faces of everyone who competed Saturday.

