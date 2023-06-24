GOLCONDA – What more is there left for her to accomplish?

By the time Ahry Comer graduates in the spring of 2024, she will undoubtedly be one of the most decorated track and cross country runners of all time from Southern Illinois.

This past spring, she was the only female athlete from our region to capture a state title. In fact, she captured a pair of firsts in the 400 and 800 meters and tacked on a fourth in the 1600 meters for good measure.

Largely because of that performance, and also because of four firsts at the sectional meet prior to state, Comer is our Southern Illinoisan Girls Track Athlete of the Year.

For the record, here is what Comer accomplished at the Class 1A State Finals:

• First in the 400 meter dash at 56.85 seconds

• First in the 800 meter run at 2:12.65

• Fourth in the 1600 meter run at 5:09.22

Here is what she accomplished at the Du Quoin Sectional the week before state:

• First in the 400 meters (58.01 seconds)

• First in the 800 meters (2:18.48)

• First in the 1600 meters (5:36.20)

• First in the 3200 meters (11:52.31)

As you can see, Comer improved her time from the sectional in the three races she ran at state – and by considerable margins.

And since the state meet, the Pope County senior-to-be finished second at a festival run in St. Louis where she was clocked at an even faster time in the 800 meters at 2:09.

In short, Ahry Comer still has room for growth, which isn’t the best news for her competitors.

“I definitely didn’t go into the state meet expecting to win two championships, because you never know who might have a big day,” Comer said. “I’m just thankful it all worked out the way it did.”

Comer, who was also The Southern’s Cross Country Girls Athlete of the Year last fall, said she appreciates the recognition.

“Like I’ve said before, I think that most of my success is the direct result of the work I have put in through practice,” Comer said.

But, we would add natural-born talent accompanies her strong work ethic.

Comer said she has no regrets about passing on the 3200 meters at state.

“I ran it at the sectional just to know that I could qualify for state in four events,” she said. “But if I had run the 3200 in prelims and the finals, I don’t think I could have also won the 400 and 800. That race just takes so much out of you. I’m fine with the way things worked out.”

It should be noted that while Comer was our unanimous pick for Girls Track Athlete of the Year, there were other standout athletes who deserve recognition and were considered for this award.

Anna-Jonesboro’s graduated senior Brodie Denny had a marvelous track and cross country career for the Wildcats. She placed seventh at the Class 2A state meet in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:10.93 and anchored the 4 x 800 relay team, which placed eighth in a school-record time of 9:49.10.

Sophomore sprinter Kamaree Pollard of Mount Vernon qualified for the Class 2A state meet in four events, placing fifth in the triple jump. She fell short of qualifying for the finals in the 100 meters dash as did the team’s 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 meter relays, where she ran the anchor legs.

Herrin’s Karli Mann qualified for the Class 2A state meet in both the triple jump and 200 meter dash. She placed fourth in the triple jump – the third-straight year she has brought home a medal in the event, but fell short of reaching the state finals in the 200 meters.

A few others of note who caught our eye include: Maya Rounds of Sesser-Valier (shot and disc); Emmie Gurley of Vienna (sprints and relays); Vanessa Teel of Pinckneyville (distance races); Molly Robertson of Carterville (distance races); Destiny Hooker of Fairfield (hurdles); Emma Behrmann of Nashville (long jump and triple jump); Kaylee King of Harrisburg (discus); Loreal Tucker of Herrin (discus and shot), and Bailey Williams of Marion (long jump).

Comer said she is still months away from deciding what college she would like to attend upon graduation. SIU is one of many four-year schools that are showing strong interest.

For now, Comer is content to enjoy her summer vacation from school, where she has earned a 3.97 GPA at Pope County. She recently returned from a cruise to Jamaica and surrounding islands.

The girl, who wears long pink socks when she runs, has already begun light training for cross country meets this fall and will intensify her workouts next month.

“I may also play volleyball this fall in addition to cross country,” Comer said. “And as of now, I intend to play basketball again this winter and softball next spring when I’m not running track.”

We wouldn’t expect anything less from this multi-talented athlete.