Prep Track and Field | Herrin's runners put on show at Benton Spring Fling

BENTON – It was a good day for Herrin track and field at the Benton Spring Fling Saturday morning.

The girls’ team scored in every field event except for the triple jump, but the Tigers held out Indoor State Champion Karli Mann from the event just to rest her legs.

“We don’t like jumping triple jumpers every meet because of how hard it is on your legs. Today was her day off,” head coach Dusty Mallow said.

For him, to have athletes place in every other event is a good sign for his team.

“We’re not going to be, you know, a great team, but we’ll be a pretty good team and you can go a long ways with a pretty good team,” he said.

On the boys’ side, the relays carried the day.

The Tigers took first in the 4x100 meter and the 4x200 relays and took third in the 4x400m. Freshman Chris Nelson, who anchored that 4x100 relay took first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.9. The Tigers also took second in the 3200m, third in the 800m, fourth in the 1600m and took first and third in the 200m. Riley Chrostoski took first in the 400m with a 53.1.

“We did really well. We’re a young team. We have a handful of seniors who are just really good,” head coach James Elliott said. “We kept a few distance guys out to keep them healthy. Nobody really cares about April track meets – it’s all about May. But we’re very well pleased and have our foot on the gas.”

Outside of Herrin, Harrisburg’s pole vaulters put on a show. Alaina Stone took first in the girls’ event and Tony Keene and Karmello Downey took first and second, respectively, in the boys’ event.

Gavin Genisio put on a show in the 800-meter for the home crowd. The Benton sophomore ran away from the field with a time just under 1:56.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0