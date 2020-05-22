Prep Track | Du Quoin's Alongi aims to make adjustment

For Du Quoin’s Gabby Alongi, the adjustment figures to be steep.
The talented, competitive middle-distance runner who played a large role in the Indians’ 2019 girls track and field state title will make the jump from Class 1A track to the Big 10 Conference in mere months when she enrolls at Illinois.
But as her past and her coach advise one, bet against her at your risk.
“She’s going to do some great things,” said Du Quoin coach Shane Boyett. “She’s talented, and she’s an extremely hard worker. She’s been a leader from the time she stepped in here, and she hates to lose. It’s a lot different going from Class 1A to the Big 10, but if she’s not where she wants to be, she’ll keep working until she gets there.”
The work ethic of which Boyett speaks was epitomized at last year’s state meet in Charleston. Under hot, humid conditions, Alongi wrung every ounce of energy out of her body for three days, placing in four events as the Indians collected 58 points to beat Chicago Latin by 12.
A year later, Alongi points to the first two relay finals as the keys. She passed multiple runners down the final stretch of the 4x800 relay, putting Du Quoin in second place. Then she watched teammates Bailey Harsy, Cyerrah Harris, Ayanna Dunklin and Madison Davis clock 48.99 to win the 4x100 relay.
“We were in a good position before the first relay, but it was a big confidence boost for me,” Alongi said. “Then I stood behind the fence and watched the 4 by 100, and then I knew we could do it.”
Alongi helped the Indians seal the deal with second place finishes in the 800 and 400, then ran the anchor lead on their 4x400 relay that won by four-plus seconds to wrap up the state title.
Given the events of the last two-plus months, Alongi admits to being grateful that she and her teammates took advantage of their opportunity to win a championship.
“We can look back on it and smile,” she said. “We had momentum on our side, and I think we could have done it again, but I think we all understand that safety comes first. I was incredibly proud of what we did last year.”
Alongi now moves on to the next level, where she anticipates training for middle distances and cross country. She’ll see one familiar face in Champaign – former Du Quoin teammate Tarynn Mays. The 2017 Southern Illinoisan Girls Track Athlete of the Year, Mays qualified for the 2018 Big 10 indoor championship in the triple jump.
The ideas of head coach Mike Turk and his staff, combined with her future teammates, lured Alongi to Illinois.
“I feel like I could be a member of the team who connected with everyone there,” she said. “People think of track as more of an individual sport, and it is, but you’re still working out with a bunch of girls every day.”
The Fighting Illini are due to open a new track complex, Demirjian Park, which is scheduled to be ready in time to host the 2021 Big 10 Championships. It was another reason Alongi opted for Illinois. She plans to major in sports management with hopes of working in a collegiate athletic department after graduation.
That plan sprouted as she was helping Du Quoin win a state championship.
“Honestly, I’d been struggling to decide what I wanted to do, and I think that the state meet solidified that decision,” she said. “The happiness I felt that day ... I knew I wanted to be around that atmosphere.”
