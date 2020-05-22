Prep Track | Du Quoin's Alongi aims to make adjustment

“We were in a good position before the first relay, but it was a big confidence boost for me,” Alongi said. “Then I stood behind the fence and watched the 4 by 100, and then I knew we could do it.”

Alongi helped the Indians seal the deal with second place finishes in the 800 and 400, then ran the anchor lead on their 4x400 relay that won by four-plus seconds to wrap up the state title.

Given the events of the last two-plus months, Alongi admits to being grateful that she and her teammates took advantage of their opportunity to win a championship.

“We can look back on it and smile,” she said. “We had momentum on our side, and I think we could have done it again, but I think we all understand that safety comes first. I was incredibly proud of what we did last year.”

Alongi now moves on to the next level, where she anticipates training for middle distances and cross country. She’ll see one familiar face in Champaign – former Du Quoin teammate Tarynn Mays. The 2017 Southern Illinoisan Girls Track Athlete of the Year, Mays qualified for the 2018 Big 10 indoor championship in the triple jump.

The ideas of head coach Mike Turk and his staff, combined with her future teammates, lured Alongi to Illinois.