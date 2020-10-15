Where Are They Now? | Herrin's Riley, Pankey continue to push toward new heights

As a senior, Pankey was the defending state champion in the triple jump where he was the heavy favorite to repeat. In his final leap he, killed two birds with one stone when he landed 46 feet, six inches to claim the state title and break Thompson’s previous school record. He credited his coach for pushing him during those years.

“Coach Long was an assistant coach in years before us so he already had a lot of experience with the program and carried over that success,” he said. “He pushed Zack and I because he could see our potential.”

Pankey went on to run in college but later decided to chase a degree over a sports scholarship. His decision came on the heels of feeling burnt out, which he admitted was not an easy pill to swallow.

“I was a little burnt out by the end of my senior year which was tough because I had offers from bigger universities,” he admitted. “My ceiling was a little bit lower than Zack's because he had Olympic plans, but I was more realistic with my long term goals.”

Riley qualified for the Olympics back in 2012 before deciding to finish out his college degree.

Together, Riley and Pankey proved records can be broken and that goals can be reached through hard work and determination. All stemming from a friendship that sparked on the track — chasing records and paving the way for others to follow.

