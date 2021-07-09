Where Are They Now? | Lamer, Pulley left lasting legacy with Terriers

Jackson added that Pulley was more than a defensive stalwart.

"He could hit for both average and power. He's the guy we wanted to have at the plate when the game was on the line."

One of Lamer and Pulley's teammates was centerfielder Mike Austin.

"Donnie was so talented. It was amazing just to watch him pitch. He wasn't a very loud kind of guy," Austin said. "He let his actions on the field show the kind of player that he was. Above all else, he wanted to win. And anytime that he was on the mound, we knew that we had a really good chance of winning. Not a lot of people could hit him. I also remember he was a huge St. Louis Blues fan. He was just a heck of a guy."

Austin said Pulley was probably the best overall athlete in high school.

"Marty could do anything — football, basketball, baseball. He was an athlete and one of my better friends. In baseball, he was such a good hitter and so good defensively. As good as Donnie was on the mound, Marty was every bit as good behind the plate. He made the rest of us work harder to keep up with him. Just an extremely talented ballplayer."

Another teammate was Paul Stokes, who played left field for the Terriers.