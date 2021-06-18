Where Are They Now? | Steinmetz was phenomenal track athlete for Bearcats

CHRISTOPHER — Great track athlete doesn't even begin to tell the story of how successful Phil Steinmetz of Christopher High School was in the early-to-mid 1980s.

The red-haired, stocky-built speedster resembled more of a fullback or linebacker than sprint champion. But make no mistake, even though he was competing for a small school, Steinmetz was every bit as good and better than most big-school runners in the state.

As a sophomore in 1983, the "Christopher Comet" placed second in the 300-meter hurdles, third in the 200-meter dash, sixth in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the long jump. Because of his performance, the Bearcats placed fifth as a team at state.

As a junior in '84, Steinmetz won the state championship in the hurdles with a school-record time of 37.92 seconds.

As a senior in '85, things looked good in the preliminaries on Friday at the state meet in Charleston. Steinmetz was in the hunt to win a state title in four events. He qualified for the finals of the 100 meters with a time of 11.0 seconds. He qualified for the finals of the 200 meters with a time of 21.9 seconds — his fastest recorded time in the event. He qualified in his specialty event — the 300-meter hurdles — with a time of 37.8 seconds and he qualified in the long jump with a vault of 21 feet, 11 inches.