Where Are They Now? | Steinmetz was phenomenal track athlete for Bearcats

CHRISTOPHER — Great track athlete doesn't even begin to tell the story of how successful Phil Steinmetz of Christopher High School was in the early-to-mid 1980s.
The red-haired, stocky-built speedster resembled more of a fullback or linebacker than sprint champion. But make no mistake, even though he was competing for a small school, Steinmetz was every bit as good and better than most big-school runners in the state.
As a sophomore in 1983, the "Christopher Comet" placed second in the 300-meter hurdles, third in the 200-meter dash, sixth in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the long jump. Because of his performance, the Bearcats placed fifth as a team at state.
As a junior in '84, Steinmetz won the state championship in the hurdles with a school-record time of 37.92 seconds.
As a senior in '85, things looked good in the preliminaries on Friday at the state meet in Charleston. Steinmetz was in the hunt to win a state title in four events. He qualified for the finals of the 100 meters with a time of 11.0 seconds. He qualified for the finals of the 200 meters with a time of 21.9 seconds — his fastest recorded time in the event. He qualified in his specialty event — the 300-meter hurdles — with a time of 37.8 seconds and he qualified in the long jump with a vault of 21 feet, 11 inches.
Unfortunately for him, a quadriceps injury that occurred about a month earlier at the conference meet, reared its ugly head in the finals of the 100 meters the next day and Steinmetz had to withdraw from the remainder of the competition. His long jump did carry over from the previous day. It was good enough for a third-place finish.
There was simply not enough recovery time for his leg to handle the stress of the prelims and finals.
"I knew there was a chance of this happening to me," Steinmetz said at the time. "When I started out in the 100, it wasn't bothering me too much, but when I tried to build up to full speed, it gave out. It just didn't want to go any further."
Now 36 years later, Steinmetz said his mind will occasionally flash back to that time in his life when he was atop the track world in Southern Illinois and how devastating it was not only for him but the team.
"I wanted to help bring a trophy home to the high school," he said. "But it wasn't meant to be."
Steinmetz graduated Christopher as a school record holder in a stunning seven events — the 100 meters (10.57 seconds); 200 meters (21.9 seconds); 400 meters (49.6 seconds); 300 meter hurdles (37.9 seconds); long jump (23 feet, 1/2 inch); 1600 meter relay (3:26.2 that also included brother Kerry Steinmetz, Joe Bullock and Bruce Caraker); and the 3200 meter relay at 8:26.2 (which also included Bullock, Mike Miles and Caraker).
Based on his overall performance, Steinmetz was named the first recipient of the Lew Hartzog Award his senior year at the Meet of Champions in Carbondale. The Black Diamond All-Conference, All-South and All-State athlete was also offered a full-ride scholarship to run at SIU by head coach Bill Cornell.
Steinmetz accepted, but did not stick with the program his freshman year and dropped out of school.
"That was a big mistake that I made ...no ifs, ands or buts about it," Steinmetz said. "If any young people are reading this, I would advise them not to do what I did. If someone is offering to pay for your school, stick it out."
Tom Wheeler coached Steinmetz all four years at Christopher. He also coached him through his junior year in basketball.
"What I remember the most about Phil was his competitiveness," Wheeler said. "I coached kids 15 to 20 years after him and never had anyone that compared. Phil was so good, but he never showboated. Never tried to embarrass anyone. He was a first-class individual. A true leader. And he was not afraid to try new challenges."
Wheeler brought up the 300-meter hurdles as an example.
"I entered Phil in the low hurdles at a meet in Carmi just for fun. He wasn't the most skilled hurdler, but he was so fast in between the hurdles that he could beat everyone. I think he only lost one race in the event ever."
Wheeler also pointed to the 3200-meter relay — a distance event in which each runner must run a half mile or 800 meters.
"Phil gutted it out and we set a school record with him, his brother, Kerry, Joe (Bullock) and Bruce (Caraker). Phil liked challenges."
Steinmetz's greatest achievement, Wheeler said, was winning 12 straight individual events at the sectional meet his sophomore through senior years.
"With all the success Phil had, I believe he could have had even more success at the next level," Wheeler said. "But it just didn't work out. For those who saw him compete, Phil was one of the best athletes Christopher — make that Southern Illinois — has ever seen."
Steinmetz was a double-figure scorer in basketball as a varsity player, averaging 10 points per game as a junior and 11 points per game as a senior. His highlight on the court may have been his selection as Christopher Thanksgiving Tournament Most Valuable Player.
In football, he was even more gifted as he was named All-BDC and All-South both his junior and senior seasons. He was fifth in scoring in Southern Illinois as a senior from his halfback position despite missing two games with an injury. He led the region in scoring as a junior with 112 points.
Steinmetz, who also played defensive back, stood out the most as a kick returner. As a senior, he returned seven punts for 270 yards and set the state record with three punt returns for touchdowns against Elverado.
"I also remember having a big game against Sesser-Valier where I scored four touchdowns," Steinmetz said. "I really liked playing football, which is why I served as a volunteer assistant coach to (John) Kretz for 11 years. Today, I don't watch a lot of games, maybe a couple of games a year. Things change."
POST CHS: Steinmetz got into the workforce at an early age and never left. The last 14 years he has been employed with Oil Field Electric Company in West Frankfort as general foreman. He mostly helps clear trees from power lines. In addition to coaching, Steinmetz has also served as a game-day worker at Christopher basketball games and enjoys hunting deer.
He and his fiancee, Carla Hammonds, have two children.
Steinmetz said his high school coaches helped shape him into the athlete he became — Max McDonald, Mike Shapkoff and Warren Rice in football; Wheeler and Rick Cook in basketball; and Wheeler again in track.
"And my good friend, Joe Bullock, was a big factor, too," Steinmetz said. "He was a heck of an athlete himself and he pushed me every day in practice to be better. I can't thank him enough for that. As for those kids out there who are currently involved in athletics, I would simply tell them to work hard, listen to your coaches and live your dream."