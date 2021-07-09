Boys Track Co-Athletes of the Year | Herrin's Billy Braid and Mason Clough

But as Riley himself says, you can’t make the jumps for the athletes. Clough and Braid proved time and again this year that they could turn their coach’s instruction into tangible results on the biggest stages.

Both rolled through the regular season, winning almost every meet in which they participated. When they got to the Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional, it was more of the same. Clough captured the high jump with an effort of 6-1 ½ and Braid won the triple jump, soaring 44-2. That qualified each for the state meet at Eastern Illinois University.

It was a meet that didn’t exist last year, when COVID-19 wiped out all spring sports. To say that Clough and Braid derived extra motivation from the absence of competition in 2020 would be an understatement along the lines of saying Usain Bolt is fast.

“I had a year taken away from me,” Clough said.

“I definitely had a lot of motivation,” Braid said. “It gave me motivation to make that time count.”

Motivation summoned, the duo did what Braid said and made their final moment as Tigers count. Braid jumped 45-3 — just an inch off his top mark of the year — to finish second to Jayden McCulskie-Green of Sandwich.