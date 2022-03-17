Boys Track | Marion returns talented roster to start season

MARION — Talk about talent, depth and experience. It's as though the Marion boys track team is a collection of all-stars from the region. There are no fewer than four returning All-Staters on first-year head coach Enrico "Chico" Castellano's squad.

Needless to say, the Wildcats are the heavy favorite to win the South Seven Conference championship this spring and should have a legitimate shot at capturing sectional and state titles in Class 2A (three-class system).

"We do have a loaded team," said Castellano, now in his sixth season altogether with the program. "If we just had a few more pieces, I would feel a little more comfortable. Still, our goal is to win state with this group, or at least finish in the top three."

Senior All-State pole vaulter Colin Beers leads the charge for Marion. Based on indoor events this winter, Beers is presently ranked No. 2 in the state after clearing a height of 15 feet, 1 inch. He has his eyes focused on breaking the school record of 16 feet set by Darren Pahl 40 years ago.

Senior All-Stater Bryson Wilson, who only recently began working out after the conclusion of basketball season, will compete in the 400-meter dash, long jump and relays. He placed fourth at state in long jump last year with a leap of 22 feet, 6 inches. He was also seventh in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.24 seconds, and ran the lead leg of the 4x100-meter relay, which also included All-Stater Tommy Wiseman, Venson Newsom and the graduated Caden Barber (now at SIU competing), placing sixth at state in a time of 43.10 seconds.

Newsom, one of the top athletes in the school as a jumper and relay runner, has yet to come out for track.

Sophomore Dylon Nalley presently ranks third statewide in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9 minutes, 45 seconds.

The 4x800-meter relay team of senior Jack Gregory, senior Logan Morgan, Junior Benja Stone and junior Sean Hudspath is currently ranked fourth in the state with a time of 8 minutes, 36 seconds.

Senior All-Stater Kane Carter has the seventh-best shot put mark with a heave of 48 feet, 10 inches.

Junior Talon Hance is right behind him with the eighth-best shot put mark at 48 feet, 3 inches.

And senior River Doss has the eighth-best time in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.82 seconds. Doss will compete in both the 110-meter high hurdles and 300-meter intermediate hurdles this spring.

Others expected to shine this season for the Wildcats include: Wiseman in the sprints; senior Noah Gilley in the middle distances; sophomore Garrett Mohler in the pole vault; junior Will Absher, also in the pole vault; sophomore Hayden Lees in middle distances; freshman Haydan Little in middle distances and sophomore Mekye Lomax in longer distances.

"As a coaching staff, we are excited about this season," Castellano said. "We have so much depth and so many seniors who are doing a great job mentoring the younger athletes. Our upperclassmen know that this is the year for us, and practices have been very good because of that.

"I would also like to mention that Eli Baker deserves a lot of credit for building this great track program here at Marion the last 14 years," Castellano said.

Castellano, who was a track athlete for Marion himself, competing in the pole vault, hurdles and jumps in the late 1970s and early 1980s, can boast a talented group of assistant coaches, beginning with the veteran, Glen Gibbons (shot put and disc); Scott Gill (distance runners); former Herrin standout Kent Sherrill (sprints, jumps and relays), as well as Ed Ware (sprints, jumps and relays).

"Glen was around helping out when I was in high school, and he believes that this is the best team Marion has ever had," Castellano said.

Marion, ranked fifth in Class 2A, has beefed up its schedule in preparation for a deep postseason run. The Wildcats will compete in invitationals at O'Fallon, Collinsville and Sikeston, Mo. They hope to compete against East St. Louis and Edwardsville, as well, two perennial powers in the Metro East area. According to Castellano, the chief competition for Marion within the conference should be the Mount Vernon Rams.

Herrin figures to be the favorite on the Ohio side of the River-to-River Conference this spring.

Third-year head coach James Elliott said he will field a "pretty deep" squad led by seniors Riley Chrostoski (sprints and relays with a focus on the 400-meter dash); Ruben Pullum (distance events and hurdles); Merritt Simpkins (middle and longer distances); and Caden Miles (springs and relays).

Also expected to score some points are juniors Mason Cole (sprints and relays) and Jack Reed (field events), as well as sophomores Jonathan Harrison (sprints, relays and jumps) and Exavier Williams (sprints and relays) and freshmen Chris Nelson (sprints and relays and Kyrese Lukens (sprints and relays).

Chrostoski was consistently running times in the low 51s a year ago in the 400-meter dash. Pullum was one of the stronger cross country runners in the region.

Nelson has been burning up the track on the indoor circuit the latter part of this winter, posting some of the fastest times in the 60 and 200 meters.

"Things are still a little unsettled with who all will compete in what events with some of our basketball guys just now getting going in practice," Elliott said. "Once we get things figured out, I believe we're going to be pretty good. We have not been very deep in sprints and relays in recent years, but we should be this year. We have a lot of sprinters this season. Lot of depth."

Elliott said he is excited for the start of the spring season.

"It's just a great group of kids, very talented group. We have a plethora of kids we can switch in and out of various events. It's all about staying motivated."

Basketball coach Sayler Shurtz will assist Elliott as will Dwayne Summers, Zach Riley, Shawn Roach and Justin Lukens.

Pinckneyville is hoping to contend for the Mississippi Division title within the River-to-River Conference. Du Quoin and Nashville stand in their way.

"Our numbers aren't what I had hoped they would be, but we have some quality athletes," said first-year head coach Matt Blair who comes to Perry County from Sparta, where he coached for seven years.

The Panthers figure to be especially strong in middle and longer distance races.

Senior Holden Hutchcraft, a state qualifier last year, will be the go-to guy in sprints and relays. He will compete in the 100, 200 and 400 events, as well as relays.

Another state qualifier, Dylan Bledsoe, is the senior stalwart in middle distance events. He has been clocked in just over two minutes in the open 800 meters and will also run in distance relays.

Sophomore Isaac Teel, yet another state qualifier, is one of the premier distance runners not only in Southern Illinois but the entire state. He will compete in both the 1600 and 3200-meter events. Teel recently won the Roger Minton Invitational in Marion with a time of 4:38 in the 1600 meters.

Sophomore Noah Bledsoe should also impress in middle and longer distances after enjoying a strong cross country season last fall.

"Anytime you go through a change in coaches, there is an adjustment period," Blair said. "But the kids we have here are good kids to build around. What we lack in numbers we make up for in quality. I expect Du Quoin to be the favorite in the conference."

The Panthers open the season at Fairfield on March 29.

