Girls Track | Du Quoin, Benton, Carbondale, CZR hope to excel once again

It's been two full years since girls competed in track and field events.
In Southern Illinois, the Du Quoin Indians were the toast of the town and the envy of all area schools after capturing a state championship.
Head coach Shane Boyett said this week that the Indians would have been the odds-on favorite to win back-to-back titles had there been a track season in 2020.
RIVER-TO-RIVER CONFERENCE
"We graduated a great senior class last year," said Boyett, who is beginning his 21st year at the helm. "Gabby Alongi was our most decorated athlete. She is now running for the University of Illinois."
This year, Boyett said Gabby's younger sister, junior Grace Alongi, is one of the key cogs returning to what he hopes will be another strong team.
Grace will compete primarily in distance events like the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter open events and relays.
Other distance runners include senior Jacqueline Crain, junior Olivia Phillips, junior Maddie Decker, junior Lauren Heape and junior Alexis George. Another junior, Jalynn Wood, placed at state in the pole vault two years ago as a freshman. She is also a hurdler.
The sprints and relays are wide open for competition. Boyett said Delaney Dearman, a senior, excelled in the long jump, hurdles and sprints as a sophomore. Senior Brazil Erving competed in sprints and field events. Junior Ayanna Dunklin also returns. She competed in a sprint relay that placed at state.
Marcie Dunmeyer and Adriana Stewart are now juniors who competed in field events like the discus and shot.
"It's hard to predict just how good we're going to be when I haven't seen our upperclassmen compete in two years and haven't seen our underclassmen compete at all," Boyett said. "I do know this — it will be especially hard for us to duplicate what happened in 2019."
According to Boyett, Nashville and Carterville each fielded strong teams on the Mississippi side of the River-to-River Conference in 2019. Arch rival, Pinckneyville, along with Anna-Jonesboro and Sparta, will try to break into the upper tier of the league standings this spring.
"I don't really know too much about the other teams, but I do know Nashville should be loaded in the sprints and field events."
Du Quoin opened competition Friday with a distance meet at Triad.
Moving on to the Ohio Division of the River-to-River, the Benton Rangerettes figure to be the team to beat as spring practices got underway this week.
To complicate matters, there are no seniors on this year's Benton squad.
But the cupboard is far from bare.
"We have about 15 kids out for track and there is some talent," Sloan said. "I have three kids from our cross country team last fall who helped us win a conference and regional championship. They include sophomore Mia Wills and juniors Hailey Wallace and Peyton Tieffel. Mia will run the 400 and 800 meters. Peyton will run the 400, 800 and 1600. Hailey will run both the 1600 and 3200 meters races."
Expected to lend a helping hand in the sprints and relays are freshman Blakely Johnson and junior Laindree Richardson, who will also throw the shot and disc.
"We've been good for a while now, but Herrin has been very good, too," Sloan said. "They won the conference five or six years in a row at one point and are very well coached, so they will always be in the mix."
Sloan said he is unsure just how talented the remainder of the league — Harrisburg, Massac County, Murphysboro and West Frankfort — will be this spring.
"With our lack of numbers, we will be limited in some meets," Sloan said. "I may have to throw some girls in an event they aren't used to so that we can score some points. And it goes without saying, but we have to stay healthy. With the crossover from volleyball season, a lot of the girls will be starting late. It's going to take some time to get in track shape. We only started practice Monday of this week with our non-volleyball kids."
Sloan said he has scheduled eight meets for his team beginning with the Harrisburg Invitational on April 26th. There will be a sectional and state meet that follows. The only difference, Sloan said, is that Class 1A, 2A and 3A schools will compete on separate days at state in order to cut down on the number of people on site at one time.
SOUTH SEVEN CONFERENCE
The South Seven Conference was dominated by the Carbondale Terriers in 2019.
"We won the conference title and qualified girls in 10 events at state," said third-year head coach Stephen Arvanis. "Sydney Apgar, who graduated two years ago, won the discus. This year, we are expecting some big things from senior state qualifier Kiara Cobb. She will compete in sprints and relays for us. The 400 was her best event two years ago."
Another senior expecting to make waves is Madeline Prideaux, a distance runner, who also competed at state in 2019. Junior Anna Schurz is another distance runner who should figure into the mix. She was also a state qualifier.
"We're definitely not as deep this year as in past years," Arvanis said of his 15-member squad. "I will be counting on younger kids a lot more this spring."
Arvanis said Cahokia and Centralia have fielded strong track teams in past years, and he sees no reason to believe that won't again be the case this spring.
"And Marion is a bit of an unknown. Two years ago, they made some major improvement, but I'm not sure what they have back this year."
Mount Vernon and Belleville Althoff round out the league.
Arvanis said the Terriers will compete in "six or seven" meets this spring leading into the sectional and state meets.
"I'm a little bummed about our numbers, but I think most coaches in our area are in the same boat. With all the changes that COVID has brought about...we're just glad we have a season."
Carbondale opened its schedule with a distance runners meet at Triad Friday.
BLACK DIAMOND CONFERENCE
The Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton Bearcats are out to defend their Black Diamond Conference championship from 2019.
"I'd like to think we're the team to beat again this year, but a lot hinges on who all comes out for the team," said third-year head coach Seiger Shurtz. "We only have five non-volleyball players who have been practicing this week, but we're expecting to get another 10 or 11 girls added to the team after volleyball season ends. And I think 15 or 16 is about how many we had when we won the league the last time."
Shurtz said junior Allyson Giles was a state qualifier in the 300 hurdles. She will also compete in the pole vault and sprint relays this spring. Senior Carly Freehill also returns to the squad. She will compete in the long jump and sprint relays. Another key performer from two years ago — senior Cheyenne Dejear — is continuing to recover from a knee injury sustained late last fall and may not be able to compete this spring.
Freshman Amiah Hargrove, one of the top basketball players in the region, figures to be a demon on the track this spring.
"Amiah ran a 12.7 second time in the 100 meters as a seventh grader, which was the last time she competed in track, so I'm expecting some big things from her this year. She will probably run the 100, 200 and 400 and some sprint relays."
Shurtz said Johnston City, Vienna and Chester will likely push the Bearcats for a conference title.
"Those programs were pretty good in 2019," he said. "I know if there had been track last year, Sesser-Valier would have given anyone a run for their money. I'm not sure how much talent they have back this year. I think it's pretty much a wide-open race in the Black Diamond this year."