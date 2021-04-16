Girls Track | Du Quoin, Benton, Carbondale, CZR hope to excel once again

Expected to lend a helping hand in the sprints and relays are freshman Blakely Johnson and junior Laindree Richardson, who will also throw the shot and disc.

"We've been good for a while now, but Herrin has been very good, too," Sloan said. "They won the conference five or six years in a row at one point and are very well coached, so they will always be in the mix."

Sloan said he is unsure just how talented the remainder of the league — Harrisburg, Massac County, Murphysboro and West Frankfort — will be this spring.

"With our lack of numbers, we will be limited in some meets," Sloan said. "I may have to throw some girls in an event they aren't used to so that we can score some points. And it goes without saying, but we have to stay healthy. With the crossover from volleyball season, a lot of the girls will be starting late. It's going to take some time to get in track shape. We only started practice Monday of this week with our non-volleyball kids."

Sloan said he has scheduled eight meets for his team beginning with the Harrisburg Invitational on April 26th. There will be a sectional and state meet that follows. The only difference, Sloan said, is that Class 1A, 2A and 3A schools will compete on separate days at state in order to cut down on the number of people on site at one time.