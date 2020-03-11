Girls Track | Du Quoin, Carbondale look to repeat successful 2019 season

Phillips is accompanied by fellow sophomores Lauren Heape and Grace Alongi as multisport athletes for the Indians. Boyett sees the competitive nature in his young group and believes it fuels them on the track.

“Replacing athletes such as Davis is nearly impossible because it’s not like they just grow on trees these days,” said Boyett. “With that being said, we have a lot of talent in the spots that we need someone to step up. Our young group brings a super competitive nature that knows how to compete, and in racing that’s what it comes down to.”

The team will also be without Elizabeth Bird at pole vault, but outside of Bird and Davis return the same talented bunch from a year ago to make another run at a state title.

Carbondale’s Sydney Apgar and Gabby Alongi each earned The Southern Illinoisan’s Girls Track Athletes of the Year in 2019. Now on different stages, Apgar took her discus-throwing talents to Illinois State University, but made sure to leave coach Stephen Arvanis with plenty of talented athletes.

Carbondale graduated all of their throwers from last season, but Arvanis hopes to see promise from the 4-5 new throwers he’s got for this season.