HERRIN — There was no scoring and there were no ribbons awarded at this early season open track meet. If there were, the Marion Wildcats would have waltzed away with a team win Tuesday following several first-place finishes at the Harrison-Bruce Sports Complex in Herrin.

Wildcats head coach Michelle Tate said she was pleased to see her team perform well despite the chilly temperatures.

“I have seen improvement from meet to meet,” Tate said. “We’re a really young team and we have a lot to learn about what expectations are this season, but I like what I have seen so far.”

Senior Bailey Williams enjoyed a strong day at the track. She placed first in the long jump at 17 feet, 3 inches, just four inches off her personal best.

“I believe before the season is over, I will improve upon my personal best jump,” Williams said.

The senior also won the 100 meter dash in 12.8 seconds and ran legs on both the 4x100 and 4x200 relay events, both of which placed first with times of 52.1 seconds and 1:52.5.

Joining Williams in the 4x100 were Kaydence Kelly, Brenna Starnes and Isa Greer. She was joined in the 4x200 by Greer, Kelly and Jazmeen Ankrom.

“Our handoffs on the relays were a lot better today than last week, but we still have some work to do. We’re getting better,” Williams said of the team’s sprint relays.

In other first-place finishes for Marion, Starnes won the 300 hurdles in 50.6 seconds. Kara Odum won the 3200 meters in 12 minutes, 31 seconds. Kelly won both the triple jump (30 feet) and 200 meters (27.8 seconds), and Lily Harris won the pole vault.

“I just hope we can continue to see improvement keep happening until we get where we need to be as a team,” Tate said, adding that the team’s next meet would be next Monday on the home course for the Marion Invitational.

Herrin head coach Dusty Mallow said he didn’t get the best of views on the performance of his athletes Tuesday because he was too busy running the meet.

“From what I could see, I thought we did fairly well to be so early in the season,” he said. “Loreal Tucker (senior) won both the shot put and discus, even though they weren’t her best efforts and Ellary Blakey placed second in both the 1600 (Goreville’s Molly Merrill was first) and 3200 (Marion’s Odum was first) and ran really well.”