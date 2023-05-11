DU QUOIN — The Pinckneyville girls track and field team capped off its first Class 1A sectional title with an exciting come-from-behind final leg of the 4x400 relay on the track of Du Quoin High School’s VanMeter Field Thursday afternoon. The Lady Panthers easily beat Fairfield by 34 points, (120-86) finishing with three individuals and two relay teams to qualify for the state championships.

“That’s something we talked about as a team at the beginning of the year with one our goals being to win conference, but we lost to Nashville and then our second sight was win sectionals and the kids came back focused on that,” said Pinckneyville coach Greg Zmudzinski. “It was a great win for our school. A lot of kids and a lot of coaches have come through this program that didn’t have this opportunity to experience this and it’s just great to be able to do that today and share the wealth with all of those came before us.”

The top two finishers in each individual running and field event and the winning relay team advanced to the state meet starting next Thursday at Eastern Illinois University.

The meet began with sophomore Vanessa Teel running the first leg of the 4x800 relay and when the dust settled, Teel and her teammates sophomore Zoey Conway, junior Michaela Skorch and junior Emily Baggett blew away second place finisher Carmi-White County by 25.97 seconds.

The meet ended with Teel taking the handoff on the final leg about a half a curve behind the Du Quoin runner and by the time she reached the second curve, Teel had taken over first place and finished with a 2.23 second victory. The other members of the winning relay team were Baggett, freshman Gia Pasquino and junior Kris Kreger.

“We knew we should have been ahead, so I didn’t want to be the one to let everyone down and not win it,” Teel said. “I saw Maggie Kellerman ahead of Kris (Kreger), so I knew I was going to have to really go if I was going to be able to do it and I really wanted to, so I gave it all I had. It wasn’t the fastest I’ve ever ran, but I did feel really good running it. They are great competition and I’m glad we have them as great rivals.”

In between, Pinckneyville sophomore Kendal Bleyer won the triple jump with a personal record jump of 32’ 7.25”. Teel also qualified in the 400-meter run with a second place (1:01.58). Also qualifying was sophomore Jacqueline Dill, who finished second to Bleyer in the triple (31’6”).

Pope County junior Ahri Comer was the queen of the meet, winning all four of her events to become the only four-time winner and four-event qualifier at the meet.

“Last year was our first year with track and last year I ran in three events (3200, 800 and 1600) and qualified in three,” Comer said.

Comer opened her sweep with a 15.49 second win over Fairfield sophomore Ella Sager in the 3200-meter (two-mile) run with a time of 11:52.31.

Comer also won the 800-meter run by 9.75 seconds over Du Quoin freshman Ava Gregory with a time of 2:18.48.

“I don’t think I’m going to end up running the 3200 at state since I ran the 3200 last year,” Comer said. “I really want to focus on the 400 because I got my time down to where I have a chance and I want to run the 800 on fresh legs.”

Later, Comer beat Teel by 3.57 seconds in the 400-meter run with a personal record time of 58.01.

“This is the first year I’ve run the 400 and I love it,” Comer said. “I feel better when I’m done because it’s quicker. I honestly love to sprint.”

Lastly, Comer won the 1600-meter (mile) run by 5.98 seconds over Du Quoin sophomore Maggie Kellerman with a time of 5:36.20.

Vienna freshman Emmie Gurley was unofficially crowned the “Fastest Girl at the Meet” by winning the 100 and 200-meter sprint races and also being a member of the first-place 4x100 relay team to punch her ticket to the state meet in three events.

“It’s pretty cool to qualify for state, but I’m pretty glad to have team beside me,” Gurley said.

Gurley edged her teammate sophomore Briah Johnson by .21 seconds in the 100-meter dash with a personal record time of 12.50. She beat Cairo junior Nahla Willams in the 200 by .49 seconds with another personal record time of 26.05. The spring relay team of Gurley, Johnson, freshman Jenna Waters and sophomore Rayanna Ridley beat Fairfield by .38 seconds with a time of 52.08.

“Briah pushes me really hard to go faster,” Gurley said. “I was a little nervous for the 200, but I felt good once I got going. I didn’t hear any footsteps behind me, but I think it was pretty close. In the 4x100 when it got to me as the anchor we were in second or third.”

Sesser-Valier sophomore Maya Rounds advanced in two events winning the shot put with a personal record heave of 38’1.5”, beating teammate freshman Lilly Kirkpatrick (33’9”) and the discus with a season record throw of 102’8”, beating Carmi-White County sophomore Ashlyn Rager (99’5”).

“I was going for my school record in the shot put, but didn’t make howerer what I did I was really proud of myself,” Rounds said. “In the discus I was in kind of a slump, but today I broke out of it. I’m very thankful for my coach and teammates supporting me today.”

Also qualifying in two individual events were Fairfield senior Destiny Hooker with two-first place finishes in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, and Goreville senior Macie Tosh with second place finishes in the same events.

The other single individual event qualifiers were Du Quoin sophomore Ellee Green and Vienna senior Annabeth Webb who finished first and second in the high jump, respectively; West Frankfort junior Emma Chick and Fairfield senior Keeli Lee who won first and second in the pole vault respectively, and Johnston City junior Arista Hill and Hamilton County junior Desirae Dockery, first and second in the long jump, respectively.

The Christopher 4x200 relay team of seniors Tori Crain and McKensie Jackson and juniors Reagan Gilbert and Amiah Hargrove also advanced.