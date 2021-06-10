Girls Track | Two and zoom: Nashville girls make history with Class 1A State relay titles

“It was insane, but I feel like it actually helped us to have a sense of urgency,” Rueter said. “You had no second chances.”

Nashville didn’t need one. Thorson gave Rueter the baton for the anchor leg with a slight lead. Rueter turned that slight lead into a big one, accelerating over the first 50 meters and throwing her arms out to the side in celebration as she crossed the finish line.

More celebrating took place a couple of hours later when the Hornettes blazed through the 4x200 in 1:45.42, three seconds ahead of their best time this season and 2.60 seconds ahead of second-place Maroa-Forsyth.

Reynolds blistered through the second leg of that race to make up an early deficit and the last 400 meters was simply an affirmation of Nashville’s superiority on this day. Only a dropped baton or some other fluke could have slowed the Hornettes, and that wasn’t about to happen.

“We were way more relaxed after the first race,” Rueter said. “It was unreal how our time was so much better today than it was any other time this season.”

Alli said that was a function of having everyone at full strength at the right time. During some regular season events, Nashville inserted runners who served as alternates on Thursday.