Prep Boys Track: Du Quoin boys aim for encore in Class 1A

On the high school level, track and field is a dual endeavor. You run and jump or throw for the team, but you also run and jump or throw for yourself in order to reach your personal best.
For a program like Du Quoin, team and individual goals often run on concurrent paths, usually converging in May when it comes time to put plaques into the school’s trophy case. Last spring was a particularly productive stretch in that regard for the Indians.
After bagging a second straight Class 1A sectional title, Du Quoin nearly took a state title home from Eastern Illinois University. With Dasani Edward winning the long jump and Shamar Adams placing second in the 110 hurdles, the Indians tied Pana for second with 36 points, just four behind Catlin Salt Fork.
Is an encore in store this spring? Although Adams has graduated, Edward is back for his senior year and has a whole lot of other bodies around him. Nearly 60 participants are out for the team, giving 11th-year coach Derek Beard depth and probably assuring Du Quoin will be back in the picture.
“We have a lot of work to do and would need to stay healthy,” Beard said of possibly making another run at a top 5 finish, “but this team has a lot of potential. Our distance group has worked very hard to contribute points and they want to be able to run at state and contribute team points.
“We have a long way to go, but I love this team and what they bring to the table every day.”
You have free articles remaining.
That, of course, will be led by Edmond. The wispy 5-6 senior is quicker than a thought, needing little time to reach top speed. In last year’s state meet, Edmond soared 23-5 ½ in the long jump, added a third in the triple jump at 44-11 ¼ and helped the 4x100 relay team clock 43.06 to place third.
Edmond may not reach those numbers to start the season for a couple of reasons. Early-season meets are often a matter of enduring colder conditions as much as anything else, and Edmond was fighting sickness late in the basketball season.
“We just want to keep him healthy,” Beard said. “He has great potential.”
Multi-sport standout Ethan Zettler is another name to watch in the sprints for the Indians. Others will certainly emerge as the season progresses, if for no other reason besides continuity. Beard is the third coach the program’s had in the last 40 years, affording it the kind of stability few programs anywhere in the area enjoy.
Coming off a 9-2 season last fall in his first year as football coach, Beard agrees with the notion that familiar faces do nothing but aid a program’s consistency.
“I believe continuity helps tremendously,” he said. “Our kids want to be a part of something and love to compete. Last year was a great year for us and something our seniors really worked for. It was important for these guys to win a trophy and compete for a state championship. They did a tremendous job setting the example for our underclassmen.”
If the recent past is any guide, the folks at Du Quoin may have to make more room in the trophy case at the end of May.