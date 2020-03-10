Prep Boys Track: Du Quoin boys aim for encore in Class 1A

“We have a long way to go, but I love this team and what they bring to the table every day.”

That, of course, will be led by Edmond. The wispy 5-6 senior is quicker than a thought, needing little time to reach top speed. In last year’s state meet, Edmond soared 23-5 ½ in the long jump, added a third in the triple jump at 44-11 ¼ and helped the 4x100 relay team clock 43.06 to place third.

Edmond may not reach those numbers to start the season for a couple of reasons. Early-season meets are often a matter of enduring colder conditions as much as anything else, and Edmond was fighting sickness late in the basketball season.

“We just want to keep him healthy,” Beard said. “He has great potential.”

Multi-sport standout Ethan Zettler is another name to watch in the sprints for the Indians. Others will certainly emerge as the season progresses, if for no other reason besides continuity. Beard is the third coach the program’s had in the last 40 years, affording it the kind of stability few programs anywhere in the area enjoy.

Coming off a 9-2 season last fall in his first year as football coach, Beard agrees with the notion that familiar faces do nothing but aid a program’s consistency.