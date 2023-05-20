CHARLESTON – As Meatloaf once sang, “two out of three ain’t bad.”

Pope County junior Ahry Comer was sensational at the Class 1A (small school) state track meet for girls Saturday.

Comer raced into the record books with two individual state championships and one fourth-place finish on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

She first earned a championship in the 800 meters with a time of two minutes, 12.65 seconds, finishing three seconds ahead of her nearest challenger.

“It feels great to defend my title in the 800,” said Comer. “I knew I had to get out really fast because these other girls have gotten faster, too. I was hoping to break the 1A record of 2:09, but came up short.

Comer followed up with a time of 56.85 seconds to win the 400-meter dash – a new event for her this season – and concluded the meet with a fourth-place effort in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:09.22.

And not only did the Golconda goliath win two titles, but as it turns out, she was the only athlete from the region to win even one.

Comer would likely have placed in a fourth event at state, but scratched out of the 3200 meters – an event she also won at the sectional last week - to stay fresh for the other three events.

“I knew I was going to scratch out of the 3200 meters at state. I ran it last week just because I wanted to qualify in all four events,” she said.

Comer explained that although she enjoys running the longer distance, she really “got into” running the 400 meters this spring.

“I enjoy running the faster speed,” she said.

Comer said she couldn’t be much happier with her performance.

“It was an incredible day. I felt really good,” she said. “I’m very happy about winning two titles. And I did a lot better in the 1600 meters than I did last year. It was definitely hard for me mentally and physically because I could feel in my body what the 800 and 400 did to me.

“Walking away with three championships would have been amazing, but I’m still very happy with what I have,” Comer said. “I’m going to be sleeping a lot in the car on the way home.”

Herrin’s Karli Mann placed fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 8.25 inches. It is the third year she has placed in the event at state.

“The three girls who finished ahead of me are all seniors,” Mann said. “I didn’t do as well as I thought I could have, but I’m proud of myself for being here and getting a medal. Next year will be my year to shine.”

While Mann competed in Class 2A, Emma Behrmann of Nashville competed in Class 1A. Behrmann placed sixth in the triple jump at 34 feet, 9.50 inches. She was also seventh in the long jump with a vault of 16 feet, 9.25 inches. Arista Hill of Johnston City was seventh in the long jump, also at 16 feet, 9.25 inches, but placed one rung lower because of more fouls.

Sticking with the long jump in 1A, Desirae Dockery of Hamilton County placed 17th at 15 feet, 11.50 inches. Kendal Bleyer of Pinckneyville was 25th with a leap of 15 feet, 2.75 inches.

In Class 2A, Bailey Williams of Marion placed 12th with a leap of 17 feet, 0.75 inches. Gemma Kinkade of Benton was 22nd with a mark of 15 feet, 8.50 inches.

In the triple jump, Carly Kasten of Nashville was 10th in 1A at 34 feet even and her teammate, Jacqueline Dill, went 30 feet, 5 inches to place 33rd.

In the discus, Kaylee King of Harrisburg and Loreal Tucker of Herrin showed well in Class 2A, placing sixth and seventh overall. King tossed the disc 114 feet, 1 inch, while Tucker threw it 109 feet, 11 inches.

“It means a lot to me. It’s a great experience, especially being so young,” said King, a sophomore. “It’s really cool to be around all these great athletes. I hope to make it back next year and do even better.”

Tucker is now a graduated senior. She said she was shooting for a school record in the discus, but couldn’t quite reach that goal.

“Today, things didn’t go as I wanted them to go, but I’m happy that I placed and made it to the podium,” she said. “I’m proud of how far I’ve come since my freshman year. I plan to continue throwing the disc at Illinois Wesleyan next year.”

In the shot put, Maya Rounds of Sesser-Valier was sixth in 1A with a throw of 38 feet, 2 inches.

Paige Vasquez of Chester was 10th overall at 35 feet, 11.50 inches. Isabelle Ware of Sparta was 17th with a throw of 34 feet, 1.25 inches. Lilly Kirkpatrick of Sesser-Valier was 20th with a heave of 33 feet. 2 inches and Ellie Bartling of Nashville was 21st at 33 feet, one-half inch.

In 2A, India Harris of Murphysboro and Loreal Tucker of Herrin did not compete.

No Southern Illinois athletes placed in the pole vault, high jump, 100 and 300 meter hurdles, 200 meter dash or the 4 x 100, 4 x 200, and 4 x 400 relays.

In the 100 meter dash in 1A, Emmie Gurley of Vienna placed eighth with a time of 12.85 seconds. There was no finalist in 2A.

In the 3200 meter run, Sarah McKowen of Christ Our Rock Lutheran in Centralia placed 15th in Class 1A with a time of 11:59.72. Maggie Kellerman of Du Quoin was 16th in 12:00.28. Ella Sager of Fairfield was 29th in 12:29.84. Rylee Brammeier of Christ Our Rock Lutheran in Centralia finished 37th in 12:58.79.

In Class 2A, sophomore Molly Robertson of Carterville placed fourth in her heat Saturday morning and 15th overall in Class 2A with a time of 11 minutes, 35 seconds.

“I was just shooting for something better than my previous PR, which was 11:43, and I was able to accomplish that today,” Robertson said. “It was a very good experience for me.”

Robertson said she plans to work hard over the summer to improve her stamina and pace and is already looking forward to competing in cross country this fall.

Carterville coach Nancy Adams was pleased with the underclassman’s performance.

“Not too shabby at all,” Adams said. “Molly had a great race today. I am super proud of her. It’s one thing coming up here and just trying to do the best you can with all the nerves and everything, but she blew out her PR by eight seconds. I’m really stoked about her performance.”

Tatum David of Olney was in the fast heat later in the day. She defended her state title with a new Illinois record of 9:53.96. She is the top-ranked two-miler in the country.

Not to be overlooked was Anna-Jonesboro’s 4 x 800 relay team of Reese Jones, Zoe Jones, Kenzie Miller and Brodie Denny. The quartet set yet another school record with a time of 9:49.10 and placed eighth overall.

“Everybody stepped up,” said A-J distance coach Matt Denny. "We had two kids who didn’t have their best day yesterday (prelims) bounced back today and did a good job, helping us set a school record. You can’t ask for anything else.”